If your summer has been a warm one, relief is at hand – La Maison du Chocolat has launched a new collection of ice creams and frozen chocolates, the perfect way to cool down and refresh those taste buds at the same time.

Melt into La Maison du Chocolat's summer collection

Frozen Gift Box 12 Chocolates

Since its founding in 1977, at 225 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris, the chocolate house has flirted with an almost couture-style approach to its craft, elevating the concept of what chocolate can be. This continues today, with the Parisian chocolate house unveiling an array of summer sorbets, smooth ice creams, and frozen bars in an assortment of flavours.

(Image credit: Romin Favre)

Succumb to vanilla marbled with chocolate caramel, pistachio, or zingy raspberry. Or devour artisanal ice cream sticks in pistachio, dark chocolate, vanilla, and hazelnut praline, or raspberry and passionfruit.

Ice Cream Pot Salvador

If you're a chocolate lover and have lost a bar or two to the sweltering sun, then Nicolas Cloiseau has developed a solution. The head chocolatier at La Maison du Chocolat has reinvented ganache for chocolate to be enjoyed fresh or frozen. The frozen chocolates come in three flavours: lemon and elderberry, vanilla from Madagascar and Papua, and caramel and fleur de sel.

Ice Cream Bar Jolika

La Maison du Chocolat’s new collection could be summer’s most stylish edible treats. No surprise, given founder Robert Linxe’s connection to couture; he has previously said: ‘I was deeply drawn to couture, my uncle was a tailor, and I had an eye for it. We were fortunate to meet extraordinary people: the Chanels, the Diors, the Balmains. I would study the colours of the dresses. I only loved truly beautiful things. It wasn’t out of envy, just for the delicacy. You mustn’t look at average houses. You must always aim very high.’

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