12 stylish travel essentials for a better-looking summer

A design lover’s guide for packing slicker this season, from luggage to beauty and clever gadgets

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Published In Features
sumer travel essentials
(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Summer travel has a way of exposing the weak links in your packing: the phone cable you forgot, the SPF that leaves a chalky cast, the toothbrush that feels like an afterthought, the passport cover that has seen better terminals. Whether you’re heading for a long weekend by the sea, a city break in the heat or something further afield, the right travel essentials solve those small, recurring problems, making the whole exercise feel smoother, smarter and far better looking. From well-designed luggage and clever tech to beauty staples, we’ve rounded up the pieces worth making room for.

12 of the best summer travel essentials for 2026

Sofia de la Cruz
Travel Editor

Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Her work sits at the intersection of art, design, and culture. In 2026, she was awarded Young Arts Journalist of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Journalists’ annual Young Journalist Awards.