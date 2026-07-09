London’s top suites have moved beyond the question of thread count. They now sell temporary ownership of the city: a roofline, a piece of a landmark, a view, an all-suite ecosystem. Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane enters that conversation with 14 newly renovated suites. Spanning Deluxe, Park and Grand Suites, alongside the Presidential Suite, the collection gives the hotel’s upper floors a further ritzy residential character.

Tour Four Seasons Park Lane’s new suite collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane)

Designed by London-based studio Interiors with Art, the spaces take their cues from the manicured Hyde Park and the manners of Mayfair. Sycamore panelling, brushed metal, Murano glass lighting and bespoke furniture run through the rooms; soft greens, autumnal shades and gold tones draw from the lush greenery across the road, while an art deco influence is kept to the details.

Presidential Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane)

The Presidential Suite, on the fifth floor, might be the most formal of the set: three bedrooms, marble bathrooms for each, a guest powder room, rosewood panelling, Gaudi stone marble, dining for six and a private fireplace, all looking towards Hyde Park and Park Lane. The Park Suite, on the other hand, takes a softer route, with gold and burgundy tones, a fireplace in the living room and the ability to connect to a Mayfair Suite for a larger two-bedroom arrangement.

Park Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane)

Park Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane)

The Deluxe Suite is the city-facing option, set higher in the building, with panoramic views, a separate dining area and a layout that can also expand into two bedrooms. Meanwhile, the Garden Suite, which overlooks the hotel’s private garden, pairs 128 sq m of interiors with a sprawling 60 sq m landscaped terrace.

Deluxe Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane)

Deluxe Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane)

Suite guests can opt for butler service on request, packing and unpacking, Bentley house-car drop-offs in the local area, in-room styling and, for signature suite bookings, airport transfers. The concierge team includes seven Les Clefs d’Or members, while complimentary tickets to sold-out exhibitions across the V&A South Kensington, Young V&A and V&A East add a useful cultural key to the stay.

Garden Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane)

Garden Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane)

‘Each of these suites has been designed as a sanctuary, where every detail, material, and experience reflect the character of London and the care of Four Seasons,’ says Lynn Brutman, regional vice president and general manager at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane. ‘Whether guests are with us for a weekend or a month, they’ll find a space that feels both elevated and effortlessly personal.’

Bar Antoine (Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane)

The renovation sits neatly alongside the hotel’s stellar line-up of facilities: Pavyllon London by Yannick Alléno, the tenth-floor spa overlooking the skyline, and Bar Antoine, where the new Savoir-Boire menu turns French culinary cues into cocktails – from a Croissant Old Fashioned with croissant-infused cognac and Byrrh to a Cornichon Martini with olive oil vodka.

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Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane is located at Hamilton Pl, Park Ln, London W1J 7DR, United Kingdom