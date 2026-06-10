The next chapter in The Dorchester’s most ambitious transformation in over three decades has arrived in the form of a new Royal Suite by Pierre-Yves Rochon. The residence follows the renovation of all guestrooms and suites, as well as The Promenade, Vesper Bar, Artists’ Bar, The Grill and China Tang. While plans for a private members’ club on the rooftop are still to come, Rochon’s latest intervention continues the evolution of the Park Lane grand dame, whose guest list has spanned royalty, Hollywood stars and political leaders since opening in 1931.

Occupying a prominent corner position on the eighth floor, The Royal Suite looks out across Hyde Park’s treetops, the Serpentine and the wider London skyline, from the quartet of chimneys atop Battersea Power Station to the distinctive dome of the Royal Albert Hall. It is also among the largest hotel suites in the city, spanning up to 4,660 sq ft when configured with four interconnected rooms.

For the interiors, the French designer, who recently oversaw a three-year renovation of all 243 rooms and suites at Four Seasons Paris, turned to the legacy of theatre designer Oliver Messel, whose work for The Dorchester remains one of the defining references for the hotel’s exuberant character. Rochon describes the scheme as ‘a mix of traditional British elements, a palette of pastel tones, floral inspirations and details drawn from the 1950s’.

Tour The Dorchester’s Royal Suite

Bedroom (Image credit: Courtesy of The Dorchester)

The experience begins through a gallery-like corridor washed in pale pink before entering an oval lobby anchored by a sculptural Bardiglio marble vase from Atelier Prométhée and a collection of historical paintings from the original suite, staged by art consultancy Visto.

Lobby (Image credit: Wallpaper*)

The expansive living room is among the suite’s most breathtaking spaces. Celadon and blush tones soften an otherwise formal room, where a decorative ceiling inspired by 18th-century Scottish architect Robert Adam sits above a mirrored fireplace. Here, Rochon layers English and French influences with a collector’s eye: white lacquer and gold-patina ottomans by Henryot & Cie sit alongside armchairs upholstered in English garden-inspired fabrics by GP & J Baker, while a floral Tai Ping rug based on a design by André Arbus anchors the room.

Living Room (Image credit: Courtesy of The Dorchester)

Nearby, a study conceived as ‘a small dark-green box’ offers a moodier counterpoint. A varnished mahogany bookcase, Tisserant sconces, a Chinese-inspired red lacquer desk and a cane armchair lend the room the character of a private library. The shelves are lined with everything from the novels of Jane Austen to volumes on maximalism, automotive design and the English garden.

Study (Image credit: Courtesy of The Dorchester)

Meanwhile, the dining room, described by Rochon as having a ‘surprisingly garden-inspired decor’, is wrapped entirely in trellis-pattern wallpaper by Adam Ellis and crowned by a mirrored ceiling with a crystal chandelier by Delisle. A Chinese console and mirror, together with an Aubusson-style rug in shades of celadon and pale pink, subtly echo the aesthetic language established downstairs in The Promenade. A private, fully-equipped kitchen allows The Dorchester’s culinary team, led by director Martyn Nail, to host intimate in-suite dinners for up to ten guests.

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Dining Room (Image credit: Courtesy of The Dorchester)

The bedroom adopts a lighter tone. A four-poster bed dressed in pale blue silk anchors the space, while a sitting area upholstered in ivory faux leather with diamond-tipped stitching is layered with fabrics in soft shades of pink, blue and green. A polished timber dressing table and upholstered stool reinforce the room’s residential feel, while a figurative painting depicting a napping woman above the seating area adds a touch of theatrical drama. Beyond, a generous dressing room leads into a marble-clad bathroom with a double shower and a freestanding bathtub taking in views across the rooftops of Mayfair and glimpses of Hyde Park beyond.

Deluxe Room (Image credit: Courtesy of The Dorchester)

As expected, the service offering has been thought out to match the scale of the residence. A dedicated butler oversees every stay, while privileges range from complimentary airport transfers and access to a chauffeur-driven car to personalised wellness experiences at The Dorchester Spa. In a nod to its setting, the hotel has also partnered with The Royal Parks charity, with a portion of proceeds from Royal Suite bookings supporting the conservation of London’s historic green spaces.

Bathroom (Image credit: Courtesy of The Dorchester)

The Dorchester is located at 53 Park Lane, London W1K 1QA, UK. Rates for the Royal Suite start from £30,000 per night