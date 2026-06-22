Nick Jones, founder of the Soho House group, has spent more than three decades shaping how a certain generation wants to eat, drink, work, linger and belong. At St. Clement, his anticipated new hotel in London, that instinct has been turned inward. Here, everything he finds annoying about hotels has been removed, softened or rethought: No fussy check-in, no paid-for minibar snacks, no laundry forms, no promise of a river view unless there is actually a river view. And certainly, no performative luxury.

At St Clement, Nick Jones rewrites the rules of the London hotel

Lobby (Image credit: Courtesy of St. Clement)

St. Clement sits at 180 The Thames, part of the wider 180 Quarter being developed by British entrepreneur Mark Wadhwa, whose work around 180 The Strand has already pulled this once-overlooked pocket of the city into a cultural mecca for the groovy and cool: residences, restaurants, galleries, libraries, studios, and a new London square all stitched into one address. Jones knows the weight of the site and its privileged vista: ‘This is where London started,’ he says during a walk-through with Wallpaper*, looking out across the city.

Expansive penthouse suite featuring a chef's kitchen, library and wraparound river-facing terrace (Image credit: Courtesy of St. Clement)

Penthouse bathroom (Image credit: Courtesy of St. Clement)

The interiors, by London-based Eagle + Hodges – the studio founded by Alex Eagle with Sophie Hodges in 2016 – avoid the over-dressed mood of many new luxury hotels. It is polished and sleek, but it does not want to vaunt. In Jones’ own words: ‘This is our take on what a grand dame hotel like The Savoy would be if it were built today. Not bowler hats, stiff suits and high heels, but something a bit more relaxed, closer to cashmere and trainers.’ Indeed, the lobby has the ease of a laid-back, gallery-like private living room, with vintage furniture by George Nakashima and Jean Royère, blossom-heavy tables, and Richard Horwood’s 1799 plan of the City of London anchoring the walls.

Double-height penthouse living room with panoramic views and contemporary furnishings (Image credit: Courtesy of St. Clement)

Panoramic view across the River Thames towards the London Eye and Westminster (Image credit: Courtesy of St. Clement)

All 90 rooms follow in spirit. The 450 sq ft entry-level rooms would pass as suites elsewhere. Jones calls one ‘bog-standard’ during the tour, then immediately points out the details that make it anything but: complimentary non-alcoholic minibar snacks, free laundry and steaming, proper luggage storage, and games boxes. ‘I hate paying for the minibar,’ he says. ‘I hate being charged for a Kit Kat.’

In the bathroom, a mirrored cabinet opens like a beauty apothecary, stocked with a Discovery Kit by beauty brand YLW (You’re Looking Well), Daba sunscreen, Laro dental care, Arlington shaving cream and Pleasing nail polish, among other essentials.

A mirrored bathroom cabinet stocked with carefully selected essentials forms part of Jones’ ‘bathroom minibar’ concept (Image credit: Courtesy of St. Clement)

Standout details throughout include generous Eagle & Hodges-designed Rutland sofas and matching armchairs, glowing Brian Clarke glass screens, and bespoke Perfumer H amenities. Meanwhile, the 4,000 sq ft, two-storey penthouse – with its vast river-facing living spaces, fully equipped chef’s kitchen, library anchored by a vintage Bernar Venet sofa from 1993, and wraparound terrace – has the feel of a cinematic collector’s apartment. Rather than oversell the experience, Jones prefers to underplay the promise and let the hotel exceed expectations.

(Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

(Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Food and drink venues are positioned as their own destination. Café Clement, the all-day restaurant and bar from chef Danny Bohan, reads like a London brasserie with French and Italian instincts: cheese soufflé with Gruyère and nutmeg; Sea bass carpaccio with citrus and herbs; an open Scottish lobster omelette with crème fraîche and tarragon served at breakfast, lunch and dinner; Roast duck for two with dripping potatoes and St Clement sauce.

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Café Clement (Image credit: Courtesy of St. Clement)

Café Clement (Image credit: Courtesy of St. Clement)

Bobbi’s Bar takes the mood later. Open until 3 am and featuring a sound system by Devon Turnbull, it sits in a darker register: wood panelling, warm lamps, glowing bottles and the faint danger of staying one drink too long. A daybed running alongside the bar stools makes it an ideal spot for a final nightcap before bed. The cocktail to order is the Clementini – a mix of ‘Oranges and Lemons’ vodka, Champagne, Oyster Vermouth and olive oil. Add a pickle to make it dirty.

Intimate cocktail bar with wood panelling, low lighting and plush seating (Image credit: Courtesy of St. Clement)

Bobbi’s Bar (Image credit: Courtesy of St. Clement)

More is still to come. Lunette, chef Florence Knight’s first solo restaurant after Sessions Arts Club, will open on the top floor in September. A private screening room is also in the works, alongside a series of event spaces for dinners and parties of up to 100 guests. Then there is the Health Club & Spa. Set to open later this year for both hotel guests and members, it spans three levels and centres around a 25m pool running alongside the Thames. Around it: weight training, cardio, banya, steam room, hammam, sauna and ice baths.

As our tour with Jones comes to an end, it becomes clear that St Clement is not selling a one-night fantasy of London, but the promise of return. Jones wants the property to be used regularly, not simply visited once for the novelty of a new opening. That distinction matters. ‘We want people to decide to change this to be their new London address,’ he says, before the conversation turns to his plans to host a ‘cabbies’ breakfast.

St. Clement is located at 180, the Thames, 12 Temple Pl, Temple, London WC2R 2NF, United Kingdom