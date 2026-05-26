The bustling west London suburb of Shepherd’s Bush just got a slightly quirky new haven of hospitality. While the main streets often thrum with music fans heading to the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire and shoppers en route to the Westfield, one of Europe's largest malls, the new Hotel Indigo London K West is tucked away on a residential road.

Opened in March 2026, the hotel, part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), boasts a site with a musical backstory – the building, in a previous life as Kensington House, was home to BBC recording and broadcasting studios, and played host to the likes of David Bowie and The Clash. It’s the ideal destination for a pre-concert stay, an evening cocktail, and a day strolling neighbouring Notting Hill.

Who is behind the design?

(Image credit: Veerle Evens)

The building’s latest transformation, from a previous hotel into the Indigo, is the result of a collaboration between Scottish architecture studio Mosaic, experiential design practice Red Deer, and cultural curator ArtStory. They were inspired by the area's rich creative and musical heritage.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Indigo)

Sleek, contemporary lines are layered with warm textures, with textiles and timber helping to create a relaxed yet refined atmosphere. A standout feature is the signature terrazzo flooring, made from reclaimed London stone, which anchors the entrance and restaurant spaces and reinforces the connection to the city.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Indigo)

Playful details include Bakelite telephones, Roberts radios, and sculptural artwork that nods to recording equipment. The overall feel is laidback but considered, with a bohemian edge.

What’s on your doorstep

A colourful terrace in nearby Notting Hill (Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Indigo)

Mine the location’s musical connections by popping into Next Door Records, a relaxed listening bar and record shop. The Bush Theatre often has performances that transfer to the West End. And Portobello Road Market in Notting Hill is within mooching distance. You’ll find an extensive variety of food stalls at Shepherd’s Bush Market for casual dining, including Trinidadian curries and roti at Archie's Doubles, Ethiopian dishes at Delina Kitchen, and Cantonese dumplings at Mr Dumpling.

The room to book

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Indigo)

The hotel is arranged over seven floors, some below ground (entry is at level three), with 231 rooms and suites. We stayed in a premium room that was bright, airy and restorative, while a one-bedroom suite, once these are open, will offer up to 59 sq m. Curved furniture and a geometric rug feel like a retro nod, albeit within a contemporary aesthetic.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Indigo)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

(Image credit: Veerle Evens)

Flock restaurant is relaxed and refined, with a simple but well-executed menu. Starters include N’duja scotch egg, classic burrata, and polenta and mushroom tart. Main dishes include sharing options, such as a beautifully prepared whole seabass. There is also a range of elevated pizzas to choose from – the mushroom pizza with bone marrow is heavenly.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Indigo)

The warmly lit, 30-seat bar on the entrance level is the hotel’s social heart, its interiors hinting at both the industrial and the retro, pulled together by that statement flooring.

Where to switch off

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Indigo)

Although the hotel is open, it is yet to be fully finished. Post-completion, currently expected to be in September 2026, a spa, gym and pool will be open to guests. For now, your room is your sanctuary, aided and abetted by a rainfall shower, fully stocked with Urban Apothecary products.

The verdict

(Image credit: Veerle Evens)

Vibrant and energised, Hotel Indigo London K West offers comfort within a considered setting, and is a good bet as a west London base for those on a flit to the capital. Newly inviting, the venue opens up to its local neighbourhood, from its overhauled exterior, with new curtain walling to its warm and welcoming interior.

ihg.com