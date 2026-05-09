Those drawn to Antwerp tend to look for a base that mirrors its cool nonchalance. In the heart of the Old Town, just off Groenplaats, Hotel Julien has long answered that need. Since opening in 2004, it has remained a constant for those returning to the Belgian city’s particular mix of history and forward-looking design.

Now, just over two decades on, the hotel reopens following a complete makeover led by founder Mouche Van Hool, alongside interior designer Bea Mombaers and architect Peter Ivens. The intention was never to redefine the place, but to bring it closer to its original idea, something more akin to staying with friends than checking into a hotel. ‘I started Hotel Julie with the idea of offering an intimate, welcoming place with a homely atmosphere. As if you’ve discovered a hidden gem,’ Van Hool tells Wallpaper*.

Tour the new chapter of Hotel Julien, Antwerp

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Julien)

Occupying two adjoining 16th-century townhouses, the property carries a natural sense of charm, pairing original features – fireplaces, beams and cornicing – with a more restrained, contemporary sensibility. Wool, stone and timber define the material palette, extending into custom pieces designed specifically for the hotel. In the lounge, painted wood panelling runs low along the walls before opening onto the courtyard through steel-framed doors.

(Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

The bar offers a more relaxed rhythm, where restored wood interiors lend a warm, familiar feel, while classic cocktails, vintage wines and locally brewed beers, including those from De Koninck, shape an extensive list. As the day shifts, the rooftop terrace becomes the natural draw, with open views towards the cathedral. Throughout, lighting by PS Lab is kept low and deliberate, softening the spaces and drawing attention to texture.

(Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Julien)

Meanwhile, the breakfast room brings in more light through wide glazing while staying within the same muted palette. For guests, mornings begin here with pastries from Dôme, alongside a selection of warm and cold dishes. Below ground, the spa occupies the building’s former cellar, its vaulted structure left intact. Access is by reservation, offering private use of the sauna, hammam and hot stone seat.

‘For us, creating the right atmosphere was essential. We wanted to strike a balance between a sense of coming home and a space that continues to inspire. I believe we’ve succeeded, and created something truly special,’ note Ivens and Mombaers.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Julien)

Upstairs, the 21 rooms follow the same approach. Materials remain consistent – linen, marble, timber – while the architecture shifts subtly from room to room. The Dreamer and Experience categories sit beneath original beamed ceilings in the eaves, offering more secluded stays. For something more outward-facing, the Experience Terrace rooms introduce private outdoor space overlooking Antwerp’s Old Town. Interiors are layered with considered details: books on Belgian design and architecture, ceramics from Serax designed by Vincent Van Duysen, and Aesop products in the bathrooms.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Julien)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel Julien)

Hotel Julien is located at Korte Nieuwstraat 24, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium