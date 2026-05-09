The soaring desert vistas of Canyon Point, Utah, provide the backdrop to our June 2026 cover shoot, setting the stage for a Travel Issue titled ‘The Great Escape’ – a series of ‘horizon-expanding adventures and voyages of discovery’, as Wallpaper* editor-in-chief Bill Prince describes.

The luxurious base camp for the shoot was Amangiri, a unique 600-acre estate that is part of the Aman hotel group and appears out of the ochre-coloured desert like a modernist oasis. Completed in 2008 by architects Marwan Al-Sayed, Wendell Burnette, and Rick Joy, it has become a pilgrimage for design aficionados seeking the ultimate escape: indeed, the various low-lying structures are designed to fade away into their surroundings, so that visitors feel entirely consumed by the area’s majestic – but desolate – landscapes.

The story behind our June 2026 cover story

Dress, $1,800; boots, price on request, both by Calvin Klein Collection (calvinklein.co.uk) (Image credit: Photography by Geordie Wood, fashion by Jason Hughes)

‘It has always been a dream to shoot at Amangiri,’ says Wallpaper* fashion and creative director Jason Hughes, who collaborated with American photographer Geordie Wood on the story. Landing in Las Vegas, the team – including model Colin Jones, who was born in Spanish Fork, Utah – travelled through Nevada and Arizona on a five-hour car journey to Amangiri, where they set up in one of the new private villas on the estate. ‘It was amazing to witness the way the landscapes changed across the journey,’ says Hughes.

Despite the serene end result, shooting in such a remote location did hold some challenges: notably, the rapidly shifting March weather. ‘It was insane to witness out of nowhere a one-hour-long snow storm, turning the entire landscape white, before disappearing again within an hour after the sun came out,’ says Hughes. ‘Colin was an absolute trooper, braving the conditions and battling through to deliver the best pictures.’

Jones, who has previously walked the runway for houses like Maison Margiela, Ferragamo and Givenchy, wears a series of pieces from the S/S 2026 collections in the images, which were selected to echo the landscape. ‘We wanted the tones and textures to reflect the backdrops, which were incredibly inspirational,’ says Hughes. ‘It was a truly one-of-a-kind shoot.’

Discover the full shoot below.

Dress, £960, by Hodakova (hodakova.com) (Image credit: Photography by Geordie Wood, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £2,840, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (ysl.com) (Image credit: Photography by Geordie Wood, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £4,610; trousers, £2,960, both by Versace (.versace.com). Boots, price on request, by Calvin Klein Collection (calvinklein.co.uk) (Image credit: Photography by Geordie Wood, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £4,300, by Phoebe Philo (phoebephilo.com) (Image credit: Photography by Geordie Wood, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Gilet, £850; trousers, £1,350, both by Coach (coach.com). Top, price on request, by Durazzi Milano (durazzimilano.com). Boots, price on request, by Calvin Klein Collection (calvinklein.co.uk) (Image credit: Photography by Geordie Wood, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, price on request, by Durazzi Milano (durazzimilano.com). Top (worn underneath), £300, by Acne Studios (acnestudios.com). Skirt, £300, by Meryll Rogge (meryllrogge.com) (Image credit: Photography by Geordie Wood, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat, price on request, by Bottega Veneta (bottegaveneta.com) (Image credit: Photography by Geordie Wood, fashion by Jason Hughes)

(Image credit: Photography by Geordie Wood, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Shirt; trousers, both price on request, by Victoria Beckham (victoriabeckham.com). Boots, price on request, by Calvin Klein Collection (calvinklein.co.uk) (Image credit: Photography by Geordie Wood, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £1,975, by Ferragamo (ferragamo.com) (Image credit: Photography by Geordie Wood, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Model: Colin Jones at Women Management. Casting: Bert Martirosyan. Hair: Michael Thomas Lollo at The Only Agency using Living Proof. Make-up: Akiko Owada at The Wall Group using Chanel. Digi tech: Dayvid LeMmon. Photography assistant: Karen Goss. Fashion assistant: Lucy Proctor. Production: Danielle Quigley. Production assistant: Sheriff Production Retouching: May. Special thanks to Amangiri, Utah.