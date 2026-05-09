The story behind our ‘one-of-a-kind’ Travel Issue cover story, shot amid the majestic desert landscapes of Utah
Wallpaper* fashion and creative director Jason Hughes breaks down the Geordie Wood-shot cover story, which unfolded amid the remote 600-acre Amangiri estate in Canyon Point, Utah and stars American model Colin Jones
Jason Hughes, Geordie Wood - Photography
The soaring desert vistas of Canyon Point, Utah, provide the backdrop to our June 2026 cover shoot, setting the stage for a Travel Issue titled ‘The Great Escape’ – a series of ‘horizon-expanding adventures and voyages of discovery’, as Wallpaper* editor-in-chief Bill Prince describes.
The luxurious base camp for the shoot was Amangiri, a unique 600-acre estate that is part of the Aman hotel group and appears out of the ochre-coloured desert like a modernist oasis. Completed in 2008 by architects Marwan Al-Sayed, Wendell Burnette, and Rick Joy, it has become a pilgrimage for design aficionados seeking the ultimate escape: indeed, the various low-lying structures are designed to fade away into their surroundings, so that visitors feel entirely consumed by the area’s majestic – but desolate – landscapes.
The story behind our June 2026 cover story
‘It has always been a dream to shoot at Amangiri,’ says Wallpaper* fashion and creative director Jason Hughes, who collaborated with American photographer Geordie Wood on the story. Landing in Las Vegas, the team – including model Colin Jones, who was born in Spanish Fork, Utah – travelled through Nevada and Arizona on a five-hour car journey to Amangiri, where they set up in one of the new private villas on the estate. ‘It was amazing to witness the way the landscapes changed across the journey,’ says Hughes.
Despite the serene end result, shooting in such a remote location did hold some challenges: notably, the rapidly shifting March weather. ‘It was insane to witness out of nowhere a one-hour-long snow storm, turning the entire landscape white, before disappearing again within an hour after the sun came out,’ says Hughes. ‘Colin was an absolute trooper, braving the conditions and battling through to deliver the best pictures.’
Jones, who has previously walked the runway for houses like Maison Margiela, Ferragamo and Givenchy, wears a series of pieces from the S/S 2026 collections in the images, which were selected to echo the landscape. ‘We wanted the tones and textures to reflect the backdrops, which were incredibly inspirational,’ says Hughes. ‘It was a truly one-of-a-kind shoot.’
Discover the full shoot below.
Model: Colin Jones at Women Management. Casting: Bert Martirosyan. Hair: Michael Thomas Lollo at The Only Agency using Living Proof. Make-up: Akiko Owada at The Wall Group using Chanel. Digi tech: Dayvid LeMmon. Photography assistant: Karen Goss. Fashion assistant: Lucy Proctor. Production: Danielle Quigley. Production assistant: Sheriff Production Retouching: May. Special thanks to Amangiri, Utah.
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Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.