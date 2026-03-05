Welcome to our annual gathering of the globe’s most galvanising design projects. It’s a journey of creative exploration that’s perfectly captured in our cover story – a spectacular Las Vegas home that’s a masterclass in melding mediums, eras and themes, a polyglot approach reflected in the rest of the issue.

We’ve noted that the legacy of modernism, and its later evolution, brutalism, remains as strong as ever, so we’ve chosen to explore how 20th-century properties, such as Casa Arosio on Italy’s Ligurian coast and the futuristic Pyramid House in Milton Keynes, are being reimagined for the 21st century.

In the same spirit, we head to Germany to mark the recent centenary of a seminal Frankfurt housing programme – an auspicious moment for the city as it celebrates its role as World Design Capital this year (for those thinking of visiting, we offer our own guide to Frankfurt too).

Sterling silver and gold serveware set, £6,800, by Afra and Tobia Scarpa, from the San Lorenzo x Abask collection, exclusively at Abask. Browse the full collection here. (Image credit: Photography: Alessandro Sorci. Creative Direction: Nick Vinson)

We also unveil a collection of modernist archival pieces by Milan silverware brand San Lorenzo, which are now available exclusively through luxury e-tailer Abask.

Meanwhile, with brutalism now feeling more prominent in the creative world than ever (and with the news that London’s Southbank Centre has finally achieved Grade II-listed status), we ask Modernist Estates author Stefi Orazi to write about the movement’s origins and meaning today.

We tour a contemporary house in Gujarat, designed by Studio Sangath (Image credit: Photography: Ishita Sitwala)

Elsewhere, we drop in to YY, the London-based multidisciplinary studio led by Virgil Abloh acolytes Tawanda Chiweshe and Francisco Gaspar, whose notions of research and exchange continue to inform their work; and we shine a spotlight on Dutch designer Hella Jongerius, who is throwing off the shackles of commercial projects to focus on more personal work.

We also visit a verdant Gujarati plot that puts its abundant foliage at the centre of a contemporary country retreat, cast an envious eye over the new Chinatown offices of New York-based architecture firm Bonetti/Kozerski, and meet Tadashi Kawamata, the latest artist to be invited to collaborate with champagne house Ruinart for its ‘Conversations with Nature’ series.

And pulling all these peregrinations together is our Global Interiors story, for which our head of interiors, Olly Mason, traverses six continents (digitally speaking) to capture bold new idioms in furniture, lighting and product design.



Bill Prince

Editor-in-Chief

