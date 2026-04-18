This season’s best menswear reimagines dressing up in effortless style

Blurring the line between the utilitarian and the ornamental, a languid approach to dressing up defines S/S 2026’s most desirable menswear

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S/S 2026 menswear dressing up style
Amedeo wears coat, £3,350; jacket, £2,500; trousers, £1,290, all by Louis Vuitton (louisvuitton.com/). Earring, £2,200, by Emily Nixon (emilynixon.com). Brooch, £55, by Six 95 (six-95.com)
(Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

A languid elegance defines S/S 2026’s most desirable menswear, where lines between the ornamental and the utilitarian are blurred, and perfection is eschewed in favour of the effortless and the undone.

A series of these looks are captured in the pages of the May 2026 Design Issue of Wallpaper* (on newsstands now), photographed by London and Paris-based image-maker Ana Garcia and Italian stylist Nicola Neri amid the serene interiors of Ed’s Shed, a wooden Adjaye Associates-designed home in London’s De Beauvoir neighbourhood (it takes its name from owner Ed Reeve, an architectural photographer).

S/S 2026 menswear dressing up style

Amedeo wears coat, £3,600; shirt, £1,000; top (around shoulders), £550, all by Loewe (loewe.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Each captures a juxtaposition between the functional and the dressed up – whether the voluminous line of a pair of Dior cargo pants, their layered back inspired by a Winter 1948 haute couture ‘Delft’ dress, or the purposely creased texture of a Zegna suit, its surface covered in safari jacket-style pockets.

Elsewhere, the mood is conjured through intriguing layering: a Loro Piano jacket slung around the waist, a cardigan emerging from the neck of a Loewe jacket. Other pieces simply capture the effortless elegance of the S/S 2026 season, like a JW Anderson wool coat, worn here with a decorative Dries Van Noten necklace, and nothing underneath.

S/S 2026 menswear dressing up style

Vincent wears jacket, £1,975; jumper (around waist), £1,525; trousers, £1,975, all by Loro Piana (loropiana.com). Amedeo wears jacket, £6,725; jumper (around waist), £2,465, both by Loro Piana (loropiana.com). Earring, £2,200, by Emily Nixon (emilynixon.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

S/S 2026 menswear dressing up style

Vincent wears jacket, £1,975; jumper (around waist), £1,525; trousers, £1,975, all by Loro Piana (loropiana.com). Amedeo wears jacket, £6,725; jumper (around waist), £2,465, both by Loro Piana (loropiana.com). Earring, £2,200, by Emily Nixon (emilynixon.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

S/S 2026 menswear dressing up style

Vincent wears jacket, £2,770, by Niccolò Pasqualetti (niccolopasqualetti.com). Cardigan, £525, by Luca Faloni (lucafaloni.com). Shirt, £450, by Margaret Howell (margarethowell.co.uk). Necklace, £380, by Lemaire (lemaire.fr)

(Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

S/S 2026 menswear dressing up style

Amedeo wears coat, £14,580, by Brioni (brioni.com). Jumper, £545, by JW Anderson (jwanderson.com). Trousers, £610, by Lemaire (lemaire.fr). Earring, £2,200, by Emily Nixon (emilynixon.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

S/S 2026 menswear dressing up style

Vincent wears jacket, £820; trousers, £455, both by Herno (herno.com). Scarf (around waist), from Carlo Manzi (carlomanzi.com). Ear cuff, £90; earring, £240; earrings, £320, all by Georg Jensen (georgjensen.com). Necklace, £380, by Lemaire (lemaire.fr). Keyring (on jacket lapel), £140, by Six 95 (six-95.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

S/S 2026 menswear dressing up style

Vincent wears jacket, £3,800; shorts, £4,600, both by Dior (.dior.com). Hat, £765, by Loro Piana (loropiana.com). Shoes, £910, by Ferragamo (ferragamo.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

S/S 2026 menswear dressing up style

This page, Amedeo wears jacket, £8,900, by Burberry (burberry.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

S/S 2026 menswear dressing up style

Vincent wears jacket; jumper; trousers; coat (in hand), all price on request, by Zegna (.zegna.com). Necklace, £380, by Lemaire (lemaire.fr)

(Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

S/S 2026 menswear dressing up style

Amedeo wears jacket, £1,010; jacket (underneath), £3,025; jacket (underneath), £975; shirt (around waist), £405; trousers, £350, all by Stone Island (stoneisland.com). Leather newspaper, price on request, by JW Anderson (jwanderson.com). Keyring, £160, by Six 95 (six-95.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

S/S 2026 menswear dressing up style

Opposite, Amedeo wears coat, £1,715, by JW Anderson (jwanderson.com). Trousers, £195, by Oliver Spencer (oliverspencer.co.uk). Shoes, price on request, by Celine (celine.com). Hat, £315, by Loro Piana (loropiana.com). Earring, £2,200, by Emily Nixon (emilynixon.com). Necklace, £780, by Dries Van Noten (driesvannoten.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Shop the story

Models: Amedeo Mancini at The Claw, Vincent Rockins at Kate Moss Agency. Casting: Monika Domarke. Grooming: Lachlan Mackie using Sam McKnight. Set stylist: Haruka Kogure. Photography assistant: Ricardo Muñoz Carter. Fashion assistant: Olivia Renouf. Production assistants: Danielle Quigley, Archie Thomson, Indy Davy. Set assistant: Cedrick Jison. Photographed on location at Ed’s Shed, London N1, edsshed.co.uk

Jack Moss
Fashion & Beauty Features Director

Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.