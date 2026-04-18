This season’s best menswear reimagines dressing up in effortless style

A languid elegance defines S/S 2026’s most desirable menswear, where lines between the ornamental and the utilitarian are blurred, and perfection is eschewed in favour of the effortless and the undone.

A series of these looks are captured in the pages of the May 2026 Design Issue of Wallpaper* (on newsstands now), photographed by London and Paris-based image-maker Ana Garcia and Italian stylist Nicola Neri amid the serene interiors of Ed’s Shed, a wooden Adjaye Associates-designed home in London’s De Beauvoir neighbourhood (it takes its name from owner Ed Reeve, an architectural photographer).

Amedeo wears coat, £3,600; shirt, £1,000; top (around shoulders), £550, all by Loewe (loewe.com) (Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Each captures a juxtaposition between the functional and the dressed up – whether the voluminous line of a pair of Dior cargo pants, their layered back inspired by a Winter 1948 haute couture ‘Delft’ dress, or the purposely creased texture of a Zegna suit, its surface covered in safari jacket-style pockets.

Elsewhere, the mood is conjured through intriguing layering: a Loro Piano jacket slung around the waist, a cardigan emerging from the neck of a Loewe jacket. Other pieces simply capture the effortless elegance of the S/S 2026 season, like a JW Anderson wool coat, worn here with a decorative Dries Van Noten necklace, and nothing underneath.

Vincent wears jacket, £1,975; jumper (around waist), £1,525; trousers, £1,975, all by Loro Piana (loropiana.com). Amedeo wears jacket, £6,725; jumper (around waist), £2,465, both by Loro Piana (loropiana.com). Earring, £2,200, by Emily Nixon (emilynixon.com) (Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Vincent wears jacket, £1,975; jumper (around waist), £1,525; trousers, £1,975, all by Loro Piana (loropiana.com). Amedeo wears jacket, £6,725; jumper (around waist), £2,465, both by Loro Piana (loropiana.com). Earring, £2,200, by Emily Nixon (emilynixon.com) (Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Vincent wears jacket, £2,770, by Niccolò Pasqualetti (niccolopasqualetti.com). Cardigan, £525, by Luca Faloni (lucafaloni.com). Shirt, £450, by Margaret Howell (margarethowell.co.uk). Necklace, £380, by Lemaire (lemaire.fr) (Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Amedeo wears coat, £14,580, by Brioni (brioni.com). Jumper, £545, by JW Anderson (jwanderson.com). Trousers, £610, by Lemaire (lemaire.fr). Earring, £2,200, by Emily Nixon (emilynixon.com) (Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Vincent wears jacket, £820; trousers, £455, both by Herno (herno.com). Scarf (around waist), from Carlo Manzi (carlomanzi.com). Ear cuff, £90; earring, £240; earrings, £320, all by Georg Jensen (georgjensen.com). Necklace, £380, by Lemaire (lemaire.fr). Keyring (on jacket lapel), £140, by Six 95 (six-95.com) (Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Vincent wears jacket, £3,800; shorts, £4,600, both by Dior (.dior.com). Hat, £765, by Loro Piana (loropiana.com). Shoes, £910, by Ferragamo (ferragamo.com) (Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

This page, Amedeo wears jacket, £8,900, by Burberry (burberry.com) (Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Vincent wears jacket; jumper; trousers; coat (in hand), all price on request, by Zegna (.zegna.com). Necklace, £380, by Lemaire (lemaire.fr) (Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Amedeo wears jacket, £1,010; jacket (underneath), £3,025; jacket (underneath), £975; shirt (around waist), £405; trousers, £350, all by Stone Island (stoneisland.com). Leather newspaper, price on request, by JW Anderson (jwanderson.com). Keyring, £160, by Six 95 (six-95.com) (Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Opposite, Amedeo wears coat, £1,715, by JW Anderson (jwanderson.com). Trousers, £195, by Oliver Spencer (oliverspencer.co.uk). Shoes, price on request, by Celine (celine.com). Hat, £315, by Loro Piana (loropiana.com). Earring, £2,200, by Emily Nixon (emilynixon.com). Necklace, £780, by Dries Van Noten (driesvannoten.com) (Image credit: Photography by Ana Garcia, fashion by Nicola Neri)

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Models: Amedeo Mancini at The Claw, Vincent Rockins at Kate Moss Agency. Casting: Monika Domarke. Grooming: Lachlan Mackie using Sam McKnight. Set stylist: Haruka Kogure. Photography assistant: Ricardo Muñoz Carter. Fashion assistant: Olivia Renouf. Production assistants: Danielle Quigley, Archie Thomson, Indy Davy. Set assistant: Cedrick Jison. Photographed on location at Ed’s Shed, London N1, edsshed.co.uk