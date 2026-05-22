What do hardcore punk, the Sonoran desert and carbon-infused racing trainers have in common? Not much, unless you are Adidas and the Paris-based running brand Satisfy.

The two companies caused a social media stir last week when they teased a new collaboration with a concept called ‘The Circle Pit,’ a pump track in Oro Valley, Arizona which saw a field of elite long-distance athletes running loops as live thrash metal bands moshed on a stage. Even if you were slightly confused by the whole spectacle, the message was clear: this is a collab style-conscious runners won’t want to miss.

A post shared by SATISFY (@satisfyrunning) A photo posted by on

Today, Adidas and Satisfy have released the first drop in their partnership – a limited-edition release of the Adizero Adios Pro 4, now available in three exclusive colourways. The trainer is one of the hottest, fastest ‘supershoes’ on the market right now. Unlike most marathon footwear, which are infused with stiff carbon plates, the Adios Pro features carbon-fibre Energyrods, an innovation that makes for a snappy ride and efficiency, mile after mile.

Adidas speediness is complemented with Satisfy’s unorthodox styling; the colourways – army green, brown and black – are inspired by hues found on trails and roads. Satisfy also looked to skateboard culture in its design, from mismatched styling to sun-faded woven mesh fabrics. Reflective stripes, meanwhile, keep runners visible at dusk.

(Image credit: Courtesy Adidas x Satisfy)

According to the two companies, the Adios Pro marks the first of several drops throughout 2026. The Circle Pit video hinted at an apparel drop, complete with holey logo tees in Satisfy’s signature Moth-Tech. It’s all designed, according to Satisfy, to help athletes ‘unlock the high’ that comes with an intense workout. These drops will ensure that buzz is also high style.

The Adizero Adios Pro 4 Satisfy will be available from May 22, 2026, on satisfyrunning.com and on May 25, 2026 at adidas.com

Adizero Adios Pro 4 Satisfy - Earth Brown / Us M6½ / Uk 6 / Eu 39⅓ / Jp 245 $300 SHOP NOW Adizero Adios Pro 4 Satisfy - Black / Us M6½ / Uk 6 / Eu 39⅓ / Jp 245 $300 SHOP NOW Adizero Adios Pro 4 Satisfy - Army Green / Us W5½ / Uk 4 / Eu 36⅔ / Jp 225 $300 SHOP NOW

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