It was in 1970 that Margaret Howell founded her eponymous label, driven by a simple philosophy: to create clothes that are simple in design but a pleasure to wear, favouring the timeless over fashion’s ephemeral whims. She cites Anglepoise lamps, Ercol furniture and Robert Welch cutlery as touch points: these, for her, are ‘well made and enduring’ design – a reflection of her own unerring approach.

It is this steadfastness that has ensured that Margaret Howell has stayed in business for 55 years – a near-unprecedented run for an independent British fashion label, and a testament to her cross-generational appeal (indeed, the addition of sub-label MHL, founded in 2004, introduced a younger customer to the brand). For her 50th anniversary, she released a short film in collaboration with Emily Richardson; for her 55th, she is looking back into her archive to reissue two vintage designs.

Margaret Howell celebrates 55 years with two reissued silk scarves

(Image credit: Margaret Howell)

Specifically, the silk foulard, an accessory which has long been a part of the Margaret Howell roster. ‘I have always been drawn to the quality and detail of scarves – they are simple yet expressive, and a subtle way to add character and detail to an outfit,’ says the designer, who is reissuing two silk scarves to mark the anniversary. One is a style inspired by a vintage piece that Howell discovered in 1969, just before she started the label, the other features a polka dot design which has run through her collections.

Hand-rolled at their edges, the foulards were screen-printed by Italian manufacturer Mantero, Howell’s longstanding silk supplier. Over the years, Howell has developed deep-rooted links with Italy: last year, as part of Pitti Uomo, she celebrated ten years of her store in Florence by paying homage to her Italian suppliers and manufacturers. ‘I have always chosen to work with specialist manufacturers and weavers,’ she said at the time. ‘Italy has an innate understanding of make and quality that is unique to our industry.’

(Image credit: Margaret Howell)

Alongside the reissues, there will be a special display of archival silk scarves – traversing the 55 years of Margaret Howell – at the brand’s Wigmore Street store (it follows last month’s exhibition of works by British weaver Peter Collingwood, which coincided with Frieze Week). It will be accompanied by an exhibition text by Penny Martin, the editor-in-chief of The Gentlewoman.

The in-store display will run from 7 November – 21 November at Margaret Howell, 34 Wigmore Street, Marylebone, London W1U 2RS. The scarves will be available in store and on Margaret Howell’s website.

