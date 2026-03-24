Fade to grey for S/S 2026, as the unassuming hue gets a subversive twist
Typically associated with the drab and the corporate, this season’s designers presented a twisted working uniform in shades of grey and black
Sasha Marro - Photography, Jason Hughes
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When it comes to clothing, grey might typically be associated with the drab and the corporate – a uniform of neutrality to make its wearer go unnoticed (or, at least, fade away into the crowd).
Though this season, designers have embraced the non-hue for a grayscale wardrobe which twists up the office uniform in subversive style. Take, for example, Simone Bellotti’s debut collection for Jil Sander, where a pencil skirt in mid-grey wool was slashed across its front, recalling a Lucio Fontana canvas.
Fade to grey: the new working uniform
Or Prada, where the classic Prada uniform was mixed up with eveningwear in an intriguing collage, seeing epaulette shirts worn with opera gloves, or bra tops constructed in tailoring wool. ‘In the combination of the different elements, in this idea of composition, there is a choice and freedom,’ said co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons at the time. ‘It is fashion that is connected inherently to the world, with a meaning and usefulness.’
Elsewhere, it was the tailored suit which came into focus: at his Chanel debut, Matthieu Blazy twisted up the house’s classic tweed suit by slicing the blazer across its hemline, while at Phoebe Philo, the eponymous designer proposed an elastic panel across a jacket’s back to give a shape both unusual and flattering (a throughline of her work).
Here, as seen in the April 2026 Global Interiors issue of Wallpaper*, photographer Sasha Marro and Wallpaper* Fashion & Creative Director Jason Hughes embrace the grey area with a series of S/S 2026’s most striking looks.
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Model: Emese Nyiro at IMG Models London. Casting: Lisa Dymph Megens at Industry Art. Hair: Yumi Nakada-Dingle using Bumble and Bumble. Make-up: Sunao Takahashi at Debbie Jones Management using Chanel Denim Collection and No. 1 de Chanel Body Serum-In-Mist. Photography assistants: William Fleming. Ricardo Muñoz Carter Fashion assistant: Nathan Fox. Production assistants: Archie Thomson, Indy Davy.
A version of this story appears in the April 2026 Global Interiors Issue of Wallpaper*, available on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + now. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
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Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.