In Brussels, designer Victoria-Maria Geyer has transformed a historic maison de maître – the term for those grand, light-filled townhouses once built for the city’s elite – into something truly special. Situated near a lake in the heart of the city, the residence has evolved into an utterly elegant family home, its vision shaped by time, craftsmanship and a sense of cultural storytelling.

(Image credit: Amaury Laparra)

The project, which unfolded over five years, began when the client, a family of five, sought a home that would balance refinement with comfort. In response, Geyer conceived interiors that she describes as ‘colonial with a twist’. Unfolding in deep rust and golden yellow, the space thoughtfully weaves references to travel and artisanal craft. Egyptian wallpaper in the cloakroom, scarab motifs running along the staircase and Moroccan ottomans sit alongside Venetian canopy beds, Etro textiles and rattan kitchen detailing – cosmopolitan influences brought together with an intimate, lived-in ease.

(Image credit: Amaury Laparra)

(Image credit: Amaury Laparra)

The living room establishes the home’s aesthetic language through a carefully judged blend of vintage and contemporary pieces. Pierre Frey fabrics, a sculptural bronze work by Chidy Wayne, and a custom ‘Josephine’ coffee table from Geyer’s own ‘Heimat’ collection coexist with gold-leaf detailing on the mouldings and a curated selection of flea-market finds.

(Image credit: Amaury Laparra)

(Image credit: Amaury Laparra)

One of the most striking rooms is the billiard room, where Geyer embraces the bold with a rainbow-striped Kilim wallpaper – an unexpected yet harmonious counterpoint to the midcentury furnishings. A preserved fireplace anchors the room in its architectural past, echoing the wider restoration of original features throughout the house, including the staircase and stained-glass windows.

Materiality plays a central role in building the home’s layered atmosphere. In the dining room, Corian and oak surfaces are paired with straw wall coverings by Philip Jeffries. In the adjoining bar, a bespoke brass and walnut bar topped with onyx is complemented by raffia lighting from Natalia Brilli and Murano glassware, reinforcing the home’s global theme.

(Image credit: Amaury Laparra)

(Image credit: Amaury Laparra)

Upstairs, the master bedroom feels softer more serene. Anchored by a Venetian-inspired canopy bed, the space is defined by warm hues and richly textured fabrics. In the en suite bathroom, travertine walls and terrazzo flooring establish a spa-like calm, enhanced by sculptural ceramics.

(Image credit: Amaury Laparra)

Geyer’s approach to this home achieves something rarely achieved in interior design: it feels collected over time. Each room is composed with sensitivity, contrast and continuity, allowing diverse influences to come together in a truly cohesive way.

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