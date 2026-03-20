This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story , Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.

In Sanskrit, the word ‘prakruthi’ refers to nature in its purest, original form. Studio Prakruthi embraces this philosophy, shaping spaces that feel grounded, intuitive and connected to their material essence. Nowhere is this more evident than in this Bangalore apartment belonging to Prakruthi Rao, the studio's founder and head designer – a refined, introspective residence which soothes the senses.

Set within Kingfisher Towers, a striking glass-clad high-rise that contrasts with the city’s traditionally modest architectural language, the apartment reimagines urban living as something more contemplative. Rao conceived the home as a monastic retreat – pared back to essentials and attuned to a life of fewer, more meaningful possessions. Its success lies in the fact that it achieves richness through restraint – far from feeling austere, the space hums with understated opulence.

(Image credit: Studio Prakruthi)

(Image credit: Studio Prakruthi)

Central to this elevation is an exacting attention to detail, which is embedded within the architecture itself. Doors, for instance, are fitted with seamlessly integrated handles, their presence subtly articulated through fine brass inlays. Such elements are the outcome of close collaboration with artisans and carpenters, reflecting a commitment to craft at every scale.

The apartment unfolds across an open-plan living, dining and bar area, three bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes, a study, and a media room with a home theatre. A balcony overlooks Cubbon Park, and this dialogue between greenery and cityscape is echoed in the home’s material palette: ashwood flooring, smoked walnut veneers, natural brass fixtures, cork and textured wallpapers and accents of pewter and stainless steel.

(Image credit: Studio Prakruthi)

(Image credit: Studio Prakruthi)

Many of the furniture and objects are bespoke, designed by Studio Prakruthi and, in some cases, crafted from leftover materials found on site. The dining table, for example, pairs raw stainless steel with a walnut top, while the coffee table reimagines wood offcuts into a sculptural form. Vintage and collectible additions – including Danish dining chairs, a piece by Carl Auböck and restored wall lights by Louis Poulsen – introduce layers of global history.

(Image credit: Studio Prakruthi)

(Image credit: Studio Prakruthi)

Art also plays a meaningful role, with works ranging from contemporary Indian textiles dyed in natural indigo to traditional Gond art. In the living room stands a commissioned bronze sculpture of Bharata, an emperor of Indian mythology, by fifth-generation sculptor Yethin Nagesh. Each evening, as the setting sun filters through the apartment, the sculpture is illuminated in a daily ritual of reverence.

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(Image credit: Studio Prakruthi)

‘I designed the interior to be one of grace, not trend,’ Rao reflects. ‘It’s designed to age with finesse, to gather stories and deepen in meaning over time. The home speaks softly… encouraging its inhabitants to flow with it.’

This is a space that demonstrates that minimalism need not sacrifice warmth or richness, and that thoughtful design can do so much more with less.

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