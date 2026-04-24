This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story , Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.

If your image of Sicily is one of sunbaked buildings crumbling under the weight of centuries, you wouldn't be wrong – but you would be seriously underestimating the island's architectural range. This Palermo diner, conceived by Didea, offers a corrective: sleek, metallic and futuristic. It is also conceptually distinct from its Sicilian predecessors. Rather than designing a room, Didea wanted to design a system – contemporary, essential and replicable.

(Image credit: Paolo Riolzi)

The client was a family business with generational roots in the food sector. In their move into hospitality, they chose explicitly to look forward rather than trade on nostalgia.

Look past the spaceship-cool minimalism, and the bones of a classic 1950s American diner are there – refracted, then refracted again through a contemporary lens. That midcentury lineage collides with the graphic confidence of 1970s office interiors. Yet for all its references, the space is never literally nostalgic – that would be too easy.

(Image credit: Paolo Riolzi)

(Image credit: Paolo Riolzi)

Stainless steel anchors everything. Shaped into continuous surfaces, linear counters and curved details, it grounds the space in the industrial tradition of the classic diner while remaining clean and controlled. The material works hard beyond aesthetics: it reflects light, organises movement and supports the operational rhythm of service.

Red provides the essential counterpoint, contrasting irresistibly against the silver. It announces itself most boldly in the grid ceiling system – slatted modules forming a regular, articulated pattern that also integrates lighting and technical services – before appearing again at carefully chosen moments throughout the space.

(Image credit: Paolo Riolzi)

Pale wood panelling offers relief: warm without sentimentality and just enough to temper the industrial palette. The balance between materials is always considered, with nothing competing and everything contributing.

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The relationship between the dining room and kitchen was also carefully thought out. Through thresholds, transparencies and visual passages, the work behind the counter is made visible – woven into the spatial narrative rather than concealed from it.

(Image credit: Paolo Riolzi)

‘The project stems from the idea of creating a system of spaces conceived not only for consumption, but for meeting, staying and recognition,’ says Nicola Andò, architect and creative director of Didea. ‘Spaces able to offer an alternative to traditional fast food, maintaining a balance between speed of service, food quality and architectural identity.’

In a city defined by its past, Didea has made a case for designing the future.