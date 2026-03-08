In the heart of the Eternal City, a Rome residence dating back to the early 20th century has been transformed into a beacon of contemporary luxury following a £9m restoration.

The home, which was bought for £20m in 2023, has been reimagined for the future by Italian architectural firm Prima Design di James Cavagnari. The practice, along with the project’s art director Raffaella Vincenzi, harnessed the work of artisans from Florence, Tuscany and Rome to create a space that combines the quiet extravagance of modern design with the gravitas of historic Roman architecture.

Step inside this redesigned Rome residence

A potent mixture of architectural ambition and bespoke craftsmanship set over 13,000 sq ft and 8,500 sq ft of terraces, the property is a celebration of individuality. Following an 18-month refurbishment and restoration, it now boasts a six-metre library, a one-of-a-kind vivarium, bespoke sculptural hand-carved wine displays and a plethora of specifically commissioned furnishings, artworks and lighting choices, including a striking, custom-made chandelier that hangs in the residence’s circular vestibule – an arresting focal point in an already dramatic double-height space.

As for the finer details, everything from the joinery to the upholstery and the plasterwork is a nod to Italian artisanship. In the principal bathroom, which took six months to complete, hand-embellished walls are the star of the show. These one-off, textured pebble mosaics signal a fresh approach to style and design never been seen before in Prima Design’s work. Other bespoke flourishes including Indonesian wooden doors sourced from Bali and trunk-inspired cabinetry are peppered throughout the space mixing heritage luxury with bold modernity.

It is, says Prima Design’s founder James Cavagnari – a renowned British-Italian designer who set up the practice in 1995 – a daring example of 'contemporary residential creativity'.

'Intervening in a historic building in the centre of Rome meant engaging with layers of history that needed to be understood,' he adds. 'There was no intention to stage a dialogue between the past and present; instead, the aim was to let them coexist naturally, without forced tension. The choice of natural materials – wood, stone, burnished metals – stems from this approach: building continuity rather than rupture.

'In a city like Rome, where cultural richness is already embedded in the urban fabric, contemporary luxury lies in the quality of experience rather than in ostentation. It manifests in the precision of details, in the tactility of surfaces, in the quality of artificial light and in the fluidity of circulation. It is something that is perceived before it is seen. It is a conscious balance between memory and innovation, craftsmanship and technology – but above all, it is freedom: the freedom to create a space that genuinely reflects those who inhabit it, without the need to prove anything.'

