Brought to life in sultry technicolour by award-winning hospitality interior designer Rachael Gowdridge, The Dean Berlin embodies the German capital’s unique character with a considered offering that feels intimate and tailored specifically to the needs of today’s urban traveller. Located in a historic west Berlin neighbourhood, a stone’s throw from one of the city’s main arteries, the hotel’s 81 rooms and thoughtfully designed communal spaces act as a cosy base from which to get to know one of the world’s most layered cultural destinations.

The first of two culture-rich lifestyle hotels opened by The Dean Group in Germany – with its new Munich outpost following quickly behind – The Dean Berlin offers a modern take on hospitality, balancing a no-frills approach to on-site amenities and services with a refined, design-led architectural standard that includes a curation of artworks from local artists and galleries.

The Dean Group has teamed up with Berlin brunch favourite Benedict for its ground-floor bar and restaurant, serving breakfast classics from early in the morning until all the way into the evening, positioning the hotel as a daytime social hub while embracing local food culture. Here's what else to expect from your stay.

Wallpaper* checks in at The Dean Berlin

What’s on your doorstep?

Situated in a peaceful Charlottenburg neighbourhood just a 10-minute walk from Berlin’s most famous shopping street, Kurfürstendamm, The Dean offers itself as a gateway to the elevated shopping, dining and entertainment experiences the west side of Berlin has built its legacy on. Local highlights include the Zoo Palast cinema, C/O Berlin photography gallery, the Helmut Newton Foundation and Schwarzes Café – a legendary café that has been attracting artists and writers since 1978. Meanwhile, more ambitious explorers enjoy easy access to public transit in order to explore the full breadth of the city, with multiple U-bahn (metro), S-bahn (overground) and mainline train stations within strolling distance of the hotel. The hotel even has bicycles available for hire, inviting guests to explore the city like a local.

(Image credit: Dean Hearne, courtesy of Rachael Gowdridge Studio)

Who’s behind the design?

British designer Rachael Gowdridge has breathed new life into a late-19th-century building with interiors that centre the building’s multi-faceted history. Original architectural details collide with punchy colour schemes, sculptural lighting and avant-garde aesthetics, bringing a confident sense of Berlin’s personality into each aspect of the hotel.

Having previously worked for hospitality-specialised practices Martin Brudnizki Design Studio and Ennismore International, before launching her own studio in 2021, Gowdridge is well-versed in employing design principles and intuition to shape premium hospitality experiences. Amenities and services are kept to a minimum, but the considered design ensures that the needs of the modern traveller are met with ample desk and seating space, atmospheric lighting and a number of options for connectivity and entertainment.

(Image credit: Dean Hearne, courtesy of Rachael Gowdridge Studio)

‘From the outset, we thought carefully about how people actually travel today and how the hotel could support those shifting rhythms. Hotels are no longer just places to sleep: they’re spaces where guests might work, meet, socialise or simply pause between experiencing the city,' Gowdridge says.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Upon arriving at The Dean, guests are greeted by a lounge-like lobby featuring a snug library alcove. Clad in eye-catching Ettore Sottsass veneer, the space is furnished with an enticing blend of contemporary and vintage pieces and feels more like a private living room or studio. A bespoke art curation titled Wanderers by Thom Oosterhof adorns the hotel’s communal spaces and rooms with off-centre works from local galleries and artists, complementing Gowdridge’s design scheme, which she explains is built on ‘contrast, restraint and moments that make you pause.’

(Image credit: Dean Hearne, courtesy of Rachael Gowdridge Studio)

The room to book

Guests of The Dean Berlin are enveloped in Gowdridge’s decadent palette of colour and texture, with a focus on textiles and finishes that nod toward the work of German artists such as Anni Albers. A welcome arrangement of visually interesting floor and table lamps offers a warm glow, while the intuitive installation of end-grain timber flooring and graphic carpet gently outlines key areas of each room.

(Image credit: Dean Hearne, courtesy of Rachael Gowdridge Studio)

(Image credit: Dean Hearne, courtesy of Rachael Gowdridge Studio)

The Cosy and Double rooms provide compact but well-designed options that are perfect for short stays spent traversing the city’s many wonders, while the range of suites available invites dedicated travellers to make themselves at home. In particular, the generously sized Balcony Suite comes complete with a spacious lounge area; a beautifully designed dining table and chairs; plenty of work space and an irresistible bed that faces the balcony with views of the city that stretch as far as the iconic TV Tower at Alexanderplatz.

(Image credit: Dean Hearne, courtesy of Rachael Gowdridge Studio)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Despite its brunch-forward menu, Benedict, the hotel's on-site restaurant, is the perfect place to start or end your day. Open from early morning to late evening, the inviting eatery spills into the lobby, promising casual dining with a touch of glamour. Breakfast favourites such as a hearty full English, steak and eggs and (of course) eggs Benedict are accompanied by an intriguing drinks list designed to suit brunch orders and beyond.

(Image credit: Dean Hearne, courtesy of Rachael Gowdridge Studio)

While there is no dedicated dinner menu, some of the more decadent dishes on the menu make a suitable late-in-the-day order, and the restaurant’s experienced bartenders are more than happy to cater to off-menu cocktail orders, such as a classic martini with a twist. Benedict’s reputation as a must-visit brunch spot extends far beyond the hotel itself, so be sure to snag a reservation when you check in.

(Image credit: Dean Hearne, courtesy of Rachael Gowdridge Studio)

The verdict

It is the attention to detail and richness of the design of The Dean Berlin that elevates the experience of your stay. Thanks to Gowdridge's hands-on design approach (many aesthetic decisions were made on-site 'with a hammer in hand,' she says) each room and communal space feels tactile and unique. While some might hope for a more tailored evening offering from the restaurant and bar – perhaps with a dedicated dinner menu and a bar open later than 10 pm – Benedict’s brunch concept is executed with excellence, and the surrounding city offers plenty of alternatives. With no on-site amenities such as a gym or spa, The Dean Berlin is most suited to adventurous travellers keen to get up and go out.

(Image credit: Dean Hearne, courtesy of Rachael Gowdridge Studio)

The Dean Berlin is located at Uhlandstr. 49, 10719 Berlin, Germany