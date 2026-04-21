German luggage maker Rimowa isn’t afraid of embracing colour, even if its beloved ridged aluminium shell remains most ubiquitous in silver and black on any airport carousel. Joining glossy shades such as ‘Terracotta red’, ‘Ballerina pink’ and green, the Essential range is now rendered in orange and magenta, arriving just in time for a season of bright getaways.

Rimowa in vivid colour

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

Borrowing from the visual language of Pop-era optimism, the hues channel individuality and playful sophistication: orange delivers an energetic, high-impact brightness, while magenta offers a deeper, fuchsia-toned intensity. Leading the colour-saturated campaign is Spanish actress and Almodóvar muse Rossy de Palma.

The new shades will be available across multiple sizes of Rimowa’s Essential suitcase, from the compact Cabin to the expansive Trunk Plus. Constructed from premium polycarbonate, the Essential range maintains the brand’s technical focus, incorporating features such as a stage-free telescopic handle, Multiwheel system, TSA-approved locks, and a dual-compartment interior with Flex Divider compression. Each suitcase is backed by a lifetime guarantee.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

Elsewhere, the orange hue carries into the Groove Cross-Body Bag Small, produced in smooth Italian calf leather, while a suite of accessories – packing cubes and a trifold toiletry pouch – extends the palette into a complete travel system.

Available from 23 April 2026, prices start at £680 for the Cabin, rising to £1,080 for the Trunk Plus, with leather goods and accessories completing the offer.

rimowa.com

Rimowa Essential Trunk Plus £1080 SHOP NOW

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