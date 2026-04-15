Rimowa and Swiss furniture maker Lehni have announced a limited-edition collaboration – Rimowa Lehni – launching during Salone del Mobile 2026 – with two pieces of furniture designed specifically to store Rimowa cabin-sized suitcases at home.

These are the Rimowa Lehni Bench, an open-shelving unit that holds up to two suitcases side by side, and the Rimowa Lehni Drawer, a sculptural stacked-storage frame with a closed drawer for smaller objects. Both pieces, finished by hand at Lehni's factory in Zurich, are crafted in anodised aluminium in black or silver, and each shelf is lined with a scratch-resistant felt mat.

(Image credit: Rimowa/Lehni)

(Image credit: Rimowa/Lehni)

The partnership brings together two established names in aluminium craftsmanship: Rimowa has been creating its German-engineered luggage for over a century, while Lehni has been producing aluminium furniture in Switzerland since 1922. Notably, this marks the first time the furniture brand has adapted its modular system to create a purpose-built storage solution for suitcases.

Rimowa chief marketing officer Mathieu Plenier described the project as one that fuses both brands' heritages: ‘Together with Lehni we crafted made-to-measure pieces that perfectly marry our Swiss and German design backgrounds while celebrating our shared dedication to aluminium craftsmanship. This collaboration transforms the way our suitcases live at home, creating innovative storage solutions that are both purposeful and beautifully engineered.’

(Image credit: Rimowa/Lehni)

(Image credit: Rimowa/Lehni)

Lehni owners and directors Benedetta Agostini and Antonio Monaci called the result ‘technology and beauty applied to aluminium’, adding that it represents ‘a design product made entirely in Switzerland to the highest aesthetic and quality standards – characteristics that set both brands apart in the market’.

The collection will be presented at Milan Design Week at the Rimowa Lehni Visitor Centre on Via Achille Maiocchi 10, open 21-24 April 2026, alongside a curated selection of titles chosen by Swiss publisher Innen Publishing and a postcard-mailing station where visitors can send handwritten notes from Milan. A special window installation by local practice Studioutte will also feature at Rimowa's newly renovated Milan flagship.

Lehni's factory in Zurich (Image credit: Rimowa/Lehni)

The Rimowa Lehni Bench and Rimowa Lehni Drawer are each priced at €3,200 and will be available from 21 April on Rimowa.com and in select flagship stores globally