Set in the green-clad hills above Melides, this rammed earth sanctuary, designed by Manuel Aires Mateus, offers solitude, natural beauty, sea views and, at its core, a healing stillness. Here, hospitality, in the true sense of caring for your guest, runs deep.

Wallpaper* checks in at RockRose Melides

What’s on your doorstep?

Expect a carpet of sand, studded with sea rose flowers and purple milk thistles, their tall heads waving in the wind. Beyond, across the private 25 acres that surround the house, are pine trees and medronheiro, the strawberry trees whose fruit makes the popular, potent firewater, and oak trees, which sustain the rich biodiversity of the Alentejo forests, their thick trunks yielding the cork so woven into Portugal’s economic and cultural heritage.

(Image credit: Photo by Piet Albert Goethal)

In less than ten minutes by car, you reach the beaches this region is famous for; long stretches of white sand, washed by turquoise waters, as far as the eye can see. The nearest town is Melides; little more than one street, it is nevertheless charming, with its white-washed church, squat bell tower and enticing shops like Noemina and Vida Dura. The latter, brimming with pottery and attractive homeware, is where the plates at RockRose came from; white with a gentle green trim, they were specially made for the house.

Who is behind the design?

Owners Marta Alvim (a visual artist) and her husband Vasco Maya (a TAP Air pilot) spent almost two decades searching Portugal for a location which met their criteria: no visible agriculture, native vegetation and a sense of stillness, which here, both inside and outside the house, is profound. They always knew that once they had the location, they would ask the renowned Portuguese architect Manuel Aires Mateus to do the house for them.

(Image credit: Photo by Piet Albert Goethal)

They knew exactly what kind of house they wanted: something thick-walled that captured the silence, monastic in its simplicity yet generous in both space and its interaction with light – a contemporary rammed-earth building. Aires Mateus had restored one before, but never built one from scratch. It is something best done with vast resources, due to its labour-intensive methods and long construction time. Aires Mateus agreed to do it, but it took six years from start to finish. Each of the 60-centimetre walls (whose thickness naturally regulates temperature) was completed earth layer by earth layer, with workers compacting each one to precise thickness and densities, assisted by Tania Teixeira from Atelier Cru.

(Image credit: Photo by Piet Albert Goethal)

(Image credit: Photo by Piet Albert Goethal)

The room to book

All of the five suites open out onto the landscape, on the horizon of which is the shimmering sea. Four are clustered together at one end of the house, with en-suite bathrooms. One suite is at the other end with a bathroom next door (not en-suite), where an impressive stand-alone tub comes in smooth Lioz stone. There is also a little library which encourages guests to sit and delve into books like Water of the Sky; A dictionary of 2,000 Japanese rain words, and a meditation room. In the centre of the house is a fire-room, offering space for contemplation around the open fireplace and a Roman-bath inspired spa room.

(Image credit: Photo by Piet Albert Goethal)

(Image credit: Photo by Piet Albert Goethal)

Materials used throughout, within the rammed earth and Venetian stucco walls, are Santa Catarina handmade terracotta tiles and European oak, chiming perfectly with the owners’ wish for quality and authenticity above all.

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(Image credit: Photo by Piet Albert Goethal)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

There are no mini-bars in rooms, but a fridge hidden behind heavy oak panels in the kitchen reveals whatever you may have requested on booking, with the addition of lots of fresh, healthy, seasonal ingredients to plunder and the building blocks for the three different organic breakfast menus, conceived in collaboration with Florence Rolando, a gut-health and nutritionist specialist. One is a fully anti-inflammatory breakfast with overnight oats, green juices and even functional mushroom drops developed in partnership with Portuguese brand VeryChaga.

(Image credit: Photo by Piet Albert Goethal)

In addition, a variety of private chefs are on standby for those who want that luxury. Emphasis is on local, with chefs who specialise in sustainable fishing on the Atlantic coast. A wood oven inside the house and BBQ outside is often the centre of the meal. The lovely House Manager who can come in to prepare breakfast is also happy to do a shop for you so that those who enjoy cooking can do so without the chore of first shopping.

(Image credit: Photo by Piet Albert Goethal)

Where to switch off

RockRose Melides encourages you to lean into the resounding peace and silence. The spa offers massages and infrared light therapy, and as the partnership between RockRose and a Lisbon-based Longevity Clinic progresses, there will be ozone therapies, vitamin infusions and more.

(Image credit: Photo by Piet Albert Goethal)

(Image credit: Photo by Piet Albert Goethal)

The verdict

An extraordinary and unique addition to this highly sought-after region of Portugal, RockRose offers a restorative stay with its magical stillness, amid a wild and natural landscape.

(Image credit: Photo by Piet Albert Goethal)

RockRose Melides is located at 7570-695 Melides, Portugal. Rates: from €14,000 to €19,000 per week