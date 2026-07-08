Rimowa has added Ink Blue to its Original collection, giving its quintessential grooved aluminium suitcase a new permanent colourway. The shade joins the Cabin, Check-In L and Trunk Plus sizes, extending the brand’s long-running experiments with colour anodisation.

Rimowa dresses its travel icons in Ink Blue

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

Used for centuries in writing, drawing and dyeing, ink becomes the conceptual starting point for a deep midnight blue finish, applied through the German luggage maker’s anodisation process. Rather than coating the surface, the technique works the pigment into the aluminium itself, giving the suitcase a uniform metallic depth while preserving the character of the material.

The launch is accompanied by a campaign starring American actress Sydney Lemmon, who travels to Shanghai in search of love, following a trail of ink-written calligraphy through aquariums and karaoke lounges across a blue-tinted city, with her Rimowa in tow.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

The collection carries the familiar Rimowa hardware: the stage-free telescopic handle, multiwheel system, TSA-approved locks, an updated Flex Divider with a zipped storage pocket, and a newly engineered ergonomic handle with a damper mechanism for a smoother closure. Naturally, all suitcases are backed by a lifetime guarantee.

Ink Blue also extends beyond luggage. The Groove collection adds Small and Large Cross-Body Bags and a Zipped Pouch in smooth Italian calf leather, while seasonal accessories pick up the same tone through denim: a reversible bucket hat with travel pouch – a first for Rimowa – packing cubes and a toiletry pouch. An anodised aluminium card holder completes the line.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

Prices start at €1,200 for the Original Cabin, €1,500 for the Check-In L and €1,950 for the Trunk Plus, with the collection available through Rimowa stores worldwide and online.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors