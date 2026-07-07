Nothing has announced the launch of the Ear (3a), an upgrade and enhanced version of its entry-level Ear (a). Available in black, white and signature yellow, the range is also joined by a new pink – much hotter than that used on the recent Headphone (a).

Nothing Ear (3a) £99 SHOP NOW The earbuds come in a new pink

The Ear (a) already delivers impressive sound for the price, but the new model brings another piece of distinctive technology, very much aligned to the playful spirit of the Nothing brand. The new Audio Snapshot function uses 32MB of onboard flash storage and the earbuds’ inbuilt microphone array to capture audio directly and instantly.

The case has also been redesigned (Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing is describing the function as a way of capturing an audio snapshot for recall and sharing, whether it’s lecture notes or a gig. Activated by pinching both earbuds at once, the Ear (3a)’s Snapshot function buffers to capture a bit of sound before and after the trigger point.

Nothing Ear (3a) (Image credit: Nothing)

You’ll find an archive of your recordings in the Nothing X app, which also allows for transcription, effectively bringing the kind of functionality seen in standalone devices like the Plaud Note Pro into the personal audio space. The onboard memory can also be used to record calls – where legal – with up to two hours retained and stored in the app.

Nothing Ear (3a) are available in black, white, yellow and pink (Image credit: Nothing)

The Ear (3a) gets other upgrades, including a new 12 mm dynamic driver for more resonant bass. The earbuds are certified for Hi-Res Audio Wireless via Sony’s LDAC audio technology. The Nothing X adds further customisation via an eight-band equaliser and the ability to share audio profiles.

Those microphones also drive the Active Noise Cancellation system, with an improved transparency mode. If you like added audio processing, the onboard Static Spatial Audio adds additional reverb to create a more spatial listening experience.

Nothing Headphone (a) and Ear (3a) (Image credit: Nothing)

The case has been redesigned with a revised charge status light and there’s even a new XS ear tip for smaller ears. The Ear (3a) is rated for up to ten hours of playback on the earbuds alone and an impressive 42 hours when used with a fully charged case (you’ll have to switch off the energy-sapping ANC though – the respective figures are six hours and 25 hours with ANC enabled). Five minutes of charge should give you an hour’s worth of playback.

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Nothing's current (a) product family: Phone (4a), Headphone (a) and Ear (3a) (Image credit: Nothing)

Describing the little charge case as a colourful ‘party pill’ (no winks and nudges here), Nothing peps up its range with what looks like another winner.

Nothing Ear (3a), $99 / £99 / €99, Nothing.Tech, @Nothing