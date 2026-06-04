The newest products from Ruark Audio combine high-powered audio projection with a multi-functional head unit. The Talisman-R floor-standing speakers are a reissue of a design that was first seen in 1990. Slender in form, with a distinctive wedge-shaped profile (think of RSHP’s ‘Cheese-grater’ building in the City of London), the Talisman-R are now in their fourth generation.

Ruark Audio Talisman-R floor-standing speakers, £1499 / €1799 per pair, RuarkAudio.com (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Over the years, this speaker system has been upgraded to keep pace with developments in audio technology and materials and the Talisman-R is no different. The carefully designed enclosure has been shaped to dissipating the energy created by sound streaming through the speakers, directing and shaping it without additional colouration.

Ruark Audio Talisman-R floor-standing speakers (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Each speaker, which measures 85cm high by 21cm wide by 25cm deep, sits on a 10mm steel plinth with adjustable rubber feet and carpet spikes. Coupled with the speaker’s individual 17.6kg weight, the mass gives the Talisman-R great stability, as well a conveying an elegant ‘floating’ appearance. Supported amplification ranges between 75 and 200W and the speakers are available in a Fused Walnut veneer or Satin Charcoal lacquer.

Ruark Audio Talisman-R floor-standing speakers (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

The Talisman-R are joined by the R710, the latest and most powerful entrant in Ruark’s acclaimed 100 Series of high-end all-in-one consoles. What Ruark are offering is a refined and highly crafted way of interacting with traditional physical media, without losing sight of the convenience and ease of streaming services.

Ruark Audio R710 Console, front panel (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Ruark Audio R710 Console, rear panel (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

In addition to the integral slot-loading compact disc player, which receives CDs in a gap between the trademark Ruark slatted front fascia, there’s support for a turntable via the built-in phono stage.

Ruark Audio R710 Console has an integral CD player (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

A front-mounted 6.8-inch TFT colour screen is paired with the traditional wood finishes, providing information and artwork from the various high-res audio services, including Spotify Connect, Qobuz Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay, and Google Cast. There’s also substantial onboard 200W per channel amplification, as well as HDMI connectivity to home theatre set-ups. Both wired and Bluetooth headphones are supported.

Ruark Audio R710 Console and Talisman-R speaker (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

For those who haven’t switched their allegiances to streaming and want to mix vinyl, CD and local ripped music collections, the R710 can connect to both networked media servers and USB-based drive systems. Internet radio is also available, as well as an alarm clock function, with all controls accessible via the RotoDial Bluetooth remote.

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Ruark Audio Talisman-R speakers (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

The compact desk-top device is available in both Fused Walnut and Satin Charcoal lacquer finishes so that it can pair perfectly with the Talisman-R speakers.

Ruark Audio Talisman-R speakers with the R710 Console (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Ruark R710 Console, £2,199, Ruark Talisman-R speakers, £1499 per pair, RuarkAudio.com, @RuarkAudio