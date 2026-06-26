It’s all about the collection. If we must be subjected to unwanted and extraneous objects to facilitate our digital lives – chargers, extension sockets, power packs, etc. – then let them at least be beautiful, harmonised and something that doesn’t look out of place in a calm desktop environment.

Loft charging block from Daily Objects (Image credit: Layer Design)

That’s the thinking behind two new productions from Daily Objects, Node and Loft (both currently available in India, not yet on the company’s US site). Designed by London-based industrial design agency Layer, the ecosystem offers up two different ways of charging. Node is a modular wireless platform, a desktop dock for a variety of different modules, available in either two- or three- bay configurations.

Node chargers in use (Image credit: Layer Design)

Node has four interchangeable modules, an array of functional but sculptural pieces that can be placed anywhere on the flat, puck-like charging surface and then used around the house. They include a Wireless Charging Phone Stand, Wireless Charging Disk, Apple Watch Charging Stand and Portable Lamp.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Layer Design) Node includes a lamp, charging phone stand and Apple Watch charge stand (Image credit: Layer Design) Node's wireless phone charger (Image credit: Layer Design) The Apple Watch charge stand (Image credit: Layer Design) The fast-charge wireless disk is designed for earbuds

The intention is to distil charging needs down into a single-wire solution without compromising on flexibility. The phone stand has 25W fast charging and incorporates a 7800mAh battery, bringing a wireless and cordless overnight charging solution to the bedside table.

The lamp has up to eight hours of illumination (Image credit: Layer Design)

The disk is also fast-charge compatible but presents a more compact solution for earbuds, while there’s also a dedicated Apple Watch charging stand. Finally, Layer has added in a portable lamp, a lantern-like object with bright yellow carrying handle. An onboard battery provides eight hours of battery life away from the Node.

Loft is available in four colours, Charcoal, Clay, Forest and Mandarin (Image credit: Layer Design)

It’s joined by Loft, a desktop 65W charging station with twin plug sockets and twin USB-C outlets. The unit is available in four colours, Charcoal, Clay, Forest and Mandarin, all of which compliment the components in the Node system. Loft is designed to power four devices at once, including laptops and tablets. Ergonomically angled, it comes with a 1.5m braided cord with integral cable loop and a non-slip silicone base.

Loft can power four devices at once (Image credit: Layer Design)

‘Charging your tech is one of the most repeated interactions in daily life, yet the products that enable it are often treated as background objects,’ says Layer’s founder Benjamin Hubert, ‘With Node and Loft, we wanted to bring clarity, flexibility and character to that experience and create a family of products to the fore, that work beautifully, feel intuitive to use, and establish a distinctive visual language for Daily Objects.’

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The Loft charging block from Daily Objects (Image credit: Layer Design)

DailyObjects Node Wireless Charging Ecosystem ₹16496 SHOP NOW

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