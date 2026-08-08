It will not have escaped your notice that ‘proper’ cameras are back, whether they’re decade-old point-and-shoot devices enjoying fresh popularity (and boosted prices), simple, screen-less digital snappers designed to focus the mind on the moment, or high-end semi-pro models designed to lure people away from their smartphone and back to more considered ways of image making.

Sony RX10 V (Image credit: Sony)

Then there’s this, which sits somewhere in between. Sony’s RX10 range originally debuted back in 2013 as the Cyber-shot DSC-RX10, when the name ‘cyber-shot’ was still considered an essential and intriguing gateway into the world of digital photography (the name dates back to the 1996 DSC-F1). This is the fifth iteration of a camera that only reached its fourth generation in 2017. Sony has clearly been sitting on the model whilst watching the cultural shift in camera ownership and wondering when to step in and improve it.

Sony RX10 V (Image credit: Sony)

The RX10’s secret weapon has always been its Zeiss zoom lens. Since the RX10 III, the camera has come equipped with a 24-600mm equivalent stabilized zoom, a massive piece of kit that lunges out of the camera body and brings the far distance into your viewfinder. The V is no different, with improved autofocus and burst modes.

Sony RX10 V (Image credit: Sony)

Nine years of processor evolution has also upped the V’s speed and ability to handle large files, recognise and track subjects in line with Sony’s flagship Alpha cameras, as well as a high-res digital viewfinder and a snappier touch screen rear interface. Everything is better, in fact, from the longer battery life to the ability to shoot 4K/120 video and much, much more.

Sony RX10 V (Image credit: Sony)

The Sony RX10 V is by no means a pocketable travel camera, although its sheer flexibility could conceivably cut down on packing if you’re normally taking two or three separate lenses. All in all, it offers a credible alternative to a digital SLR, capable of everything from serious portraiture, pro sports and wildlife work, to multi-purpose vlogging and simple point-and-shoot functionality.

Sony RX10 V (Image credit: Sony)

Sony RX10 V, £2,199, Sony.co.uk, @Sony.UnitedKingdom