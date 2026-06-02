Leica already makes some of the slickest and most elegant television projectors on the market via its Smart Projection series, including the Cine 1 and the Cine Play 1. Now the company has added a new ultra-compact mini projector to the line-up: introducing the Leica Cine Compact 1.

Leica Cine Compact 1 projector (Image credit: Leica Camera)

Following the same aesthetic as the Cine Play 1, the new Leica Cine Compact 1 still manages to pack a lot of power into its compact form factor. The projector offers brightness of up to 1,700 lumens and can project a 4K image at sizes up to 220 inches, whether it’s on a wall or ceiling – the latter feat aided by a 360-degree rotation system.

Leica Cine Compact 1 projector (Image credit: Leica Camera)

Set-up is designed to be plug-and-play, with automated keystone correction, framing and focus. The optics are handled by a Leica Summicron zoom lens with aspherical elements, along with the company’s own image-processing technology and the inclusion of Dolby Vision.

Leica Cine Compact 1 projector (Image credit: Leica Camera)

The compact size encourages you to move the projector to wherever suits you best, with an optional stand that preserves full use of the 360-degree rotation system. The unit itself is presented in a solid aluminium housing with softly curved edges, a dark glass front panel and geometrically precise details and vents and a matching remote control.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Leica Camera) (Image credit: Leica Camera) (Image credit: Leica Camera) (Image credit: Leica Camera)

On board services include Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and Amazon Prime, with expansion ports for HDMI sound systems, in addition to the integrated sound system, which includes support for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS Virtual:X. Other connectors include USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and media can also be streamed via Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit.

Leica Cine Compact 1 projector with optional stand (Image credit: Leica Camera)

Like everything that bears the Leica name, it carries a premium, but this is still an elegant unit that stays true to the company’s design and material ethos while also offering high-grade video and audio performance.

Leica Cine Compact 1 projector with optional stand (Image credit: Leica Camera)

Leica Cine Compact 1 projector, £1,450.00 / €1,645.00, Leica-Camera.com, @Leica_Camera

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