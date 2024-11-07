Leica Cine Play 1 brings premium style and tech to the world of home cinema
Leica compresses its meticulous optic know-how into the ultra-compact Cine Play 1 4K projector
Leica’s latest lens-equipped device accelerates our conversion to the power of the projector. Hot on the heels of Epson’s excellent EF-22 comes this, the Leica Cine Play, a triple RGB laser technology-equipped projector that has an estimated service life of over 25,000 hours. It’s especially interesting to see how one of the oldest and more admired optics companies on the planet is approaching this tech. The Cine Play 1 follows on from last year’s Leica Cine 1 projector, but this time things have been downsized.
We don’t know if anyone’s crunched the numbers, but it would be instructive to compare the embedded carbon in a 100-inch-plus television versus that of a compact projector box, let alone the associated storage, packaging and shipping costs. Then there’s running cost and repairability; acres of sensitive, wafer-thin OLED screen is especially susceptible to wear and tear, whereas the most essential component in a projector is the light source itself.
The Cine Play 1 offers 4K resolution thanks to its laser light technology – the quietest and most energy-efficient projection method – capable of throwing up a 300-inch screen, should floor and wall space permit. It’s also the brand’s first foray into so-called ‘mini-projectors’, denoting the kind of device you can easily move between rooms and set up on any suitable surface, inside or out.
As you’d expect from Leica, picture quality is a major emphasis, and the crisp image is projected through a high-performance Leica Summicron zoom lens. The suggested range is between 65 to 300 inches, although the projector will need to be around 20 feet from the screen to get the most cinematic scale. The image itself is processed and optimised by the company’s proprietary technology, which boosts colour rendition and gives excellent contrast. As always, slightly dimmer ambient light will substantially enhance your viewing experience, but we think that’s all part of the projector bonus – you focus more on the screen, and less on the world around you.
True cineastes will skip the onboard pair of 15-watt speakers in favour of a dedicated sound system. All the connectivity is there to set up 3D surround, and although there’s no built-in Google TV (a big plus point in the Epson’s portable nature), the Cine Play 1 still has a host of connections, including Airplay, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and HDMI, USB and LAN ports. There’s also voice control and the ability to dovetail the projector into your Smart Home set-up, if that’s still even a thing.
Visually, Leica scores over the Epson, although in my experience a projector tends to sit in a cupboard when it’s not being used. That said, Leica is especially proud of the clean lines, ‘inspired by the Bauhaus school’, no less. The gently curved aluminium casing and glass front are finished off with the signature Leica red dot logo, an instant supplier of class. For a more permanent set-up, there’s the optional Leica Floor Stand with its integrated power supply that does away with the need for a trailing cable.
Quality and attention to detail are paramount here, as you’d expect from the Leica name. The Cine Play 1 is a premium offering from a company that’s always made a virtue of its ambitious price tags. If you have sufficient space to take advantage of the power and the lens, it’s the new top-drawer choice.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Leica Cine Play 1, £2,950 / €3,500, Leica Floor Stand, £335 / €395, Leica-Camera.com, @Leica_Camera
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Welcome to the party: the Wallpaper* Entertaining Issue is on sale now
Welcome to the December 2024 Wallpaper* Entertaining Issue: from haute hosting to decadent dressing and a rendez-vous with Italy's powerhouse design families
By Bill Prince Published
-
Design Dynasties: the powerhouse families of Italian furnishing
We profile the powerhouse families of Italian furnishing, uncovering the secrets of their legacies and stamina
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Hyundai and Vitra Design Museum explore plastic's past, present and future in new exhibition
Currently on show at Hyundai Motorstudio Busan, an exhibition collaboration with the Vitra Design Museum puts the past, present and future of plastic in the spotlight
By Jens H Jensen Published
-
The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition taps into the brand's creative followers
The unconventional features of Nothing Phone (2a)’s new limited edition come from a community-driven project to reshape the style and ethos of the smartphone
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Epson’s Mini Laser Projectors with Google TV make light work of home cinema
The Epson EF-22 is an ultra-compact, highly versatile laser projector that can fill a room with sound and images
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Aarke has created the ultimate collection for caffeine lovers, the Aarke Coffee System
The new Aarke Coffee System consists of three elegant components, part of the Swedish company’s ongoing quest to reshape the world of appliances
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Huawei’s new MatePad Pro 12.2-inch tablet is a game-changer for digital artistry
With pro-level creative features, from delicate brushwork to myriad surface choices, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch makes extraordinary art a possibility and a pleasure
By Simon Mills Published
-
All-new Nothing Ear (open) offers up a different kind of listening experience
If you find traditional earbuds cancel out too much of the outside world, Nothing has got you covered. We get down with the company’s new Ear (open) to experience this transparent new soundscape
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Lasting impressions: the latest Beoplay H100 headphones from B&O are for keeps
Bang & Olufsen’s head of design, Tiina Karjalainen Kierysch, talks us through the new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100, headphones designed to last a lifetime
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Nine new ways to game, from far-out furniture to cute consoles
Well-crafted gaming machines are all the rage, for both analogue classics as well as digital distractions
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Norway's tech supremo reMarkable reveals all about its new reMarkable Paper Pro
The reMarkable Paper Pro is the company's first foray into a colour e-ink tablet. We delve into the new device
By Jonathan Bell Published