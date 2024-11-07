Leica Cine Play 1 brings premium style and tech to the world of home cinema

Leica’s latest lens-equipped device accelerates our conversion to the power of the projector. Hot on the heels of Epson’s excellent EF-22 comes this, the Leica Cine Play, a triple RGB laser technology-equipped projector that has an estimated service life of over 25,000 hours. It’s especially interesting to see how one of the oldest and more admired optics companies on the planet is approaching this tech. The Cine Play 1 follows on from last year’s Leica Cine 1 projector, but this time things have been downsized.

We don’t know if anyone’s crunched the numbers, but it would be instructive to compare the embedded carbon in a 100-inch-plus television versus that of a compact projector box, let alone the associated storage, packaging and shipping costs. Then there’s running cost and repairability; acres of sensitive, wafer-thin OLED screen is especially susceptible to wear and tear, whereas the most essential component in a projector is the light source itself.

The Cine Play 1 offers 4K resolution thanks to its laser light technology – the quietest and most energy-efficient projection method – capable of throwing up a 300-inch screen, should floor and wall space permit. It’s also the brand’s first foray into so-called ‘mini-projectors’, denoting the kind of device you can easily move between rooms and set up on any suitable surface, inside or out.

As you’d expect from Leica, picture quality is a major emphasis, and the crisp image is projected through a high-performance Leica Summicron zoom lens. The suggested range is between 65 to 300 inches, although the projector will need to be around 20 feet from the screen to get the most cinematic scale. The image itself is processed and optimised by the company’s proprietary technology, which boosts colour rendition and gives excellent contrast. As always, slightly dimmer ambient light will substantially enhance your viewing experience, but we think that’s all part of the projector bonus – you focus more on the screen, and less on the world around you.

True cineastes will skip the onboard pair of 15-watt speakers in favour of a dedicated sound system. All the connectivity is there to set up 3D surround, and although there’s no built-in Google TV (a big plus point in the Epson’s portable nature), the Cine Play 1 still has a host of connections, including Airplay, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and HDMI, USB and LAN ports. There’s also voice control and the ability to dovetail the projector into your Smart Home set-up, if that’s still even a thing.

Visually, Leica scores over the Epson, although in my experience a projector tends to sit in a cupboard when it’s not being used. That said, Leica is especially proud of the clean lines, ‘inspired by the Bauhaus school’, no less. The gently curved aluminium casing and glass front are finished off with the signature Leica red dot logo, an instant supplier of class. For a more permanent set-up, there’s the optional Leica Floor Stand with its integrated power supply that does away with the need for a trailing cable.

Quality and attention to detail are paramount here, as you’d expect from the Leica name. The Cine Play 1 is a premium offering from a company that’s always made a virtue of its ambitious price tags. If you have sufficient space to take advantage of the power and the lens, it’s the new top-drawer choice.

Leica Cine Play 1, £2,950 / €3,500, Leica Floor Stand, £335 / €395, Leica-Camera.com, @Leica_Camera