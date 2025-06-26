2025 is Leica 1’s centenary year. The camera manufacturer is celebrating in style
A cavalcade of limited-edition Leica cameras is released to celebrate 100 years of the groundbreaking Leica 1
Leica has announced a veritable deluge of delectable photography equipment in honour of its iconic original 35mm camera, the Leica 1. The year 1925 saw the introduction of what was to be the world’s first mass-produced 35mm film camera, establishing the format that would dominate the next 75 years and remain the de facto choice of those who continue to shoot with analogue. It wasn’t just about the format; the Leica 1 was compact and beautifully engineered, making it the go-to choice for reportage.
Buckle up, because it’s about to get a bit overwhelming, especially if you’re a true Leica completist and feel the need to capture every edition of the company’s legendary cameras. The anniversary celebrations are led by an exclusive boxed edition of the M11-D, lavishly presented along with a case and two lenses, brass top and base plates, and cognac-coloured leather case.
This centenary set includes a special iteration of the original Leica 1’s compact lens, the Leitz Anastigmat 50 mm f/3.5, ‘reimagined for modern times while preserving its historical essence’. It’s paired with the contemporary Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. Collectors will have to wait, because the set won’t emerge until spring 2026.
In the meantime, there’s the Leica M11 100 Years of Leica ‘Wetzlar Germany’ edition, available only in Germany as part of a series of M11 editions engraved with cities around the world. The Wetlzar edition, which retails at €9,500, follows Dubai, Milan and New York, with Shanghai and Tokyo editions to follow. Notably, Leica has omitted its iconic red dot logo on this edition to stay in keeping with the original Leica 1.
Three other new anniversary editions are unveiled today, including a Leica D-Lux 8. This contemporary classic has been refined still further by a new colour scheme and black leatherette texture to reference the Leica 1, the omission of the thumb rest and an engraved top plate. The D-Lux 8 100 Years of Leica edition is available online and in dealers, priced at £1,600 (€1,850).
It’s joined by the Sofort 2 100 Years of Leica, Leica’s own hybrid instant camera, which is given new centenary finishes. The Sofort 2 will retail at £425 (€495). There’s also a pair of Leica binoculars in the anniversary series, the Trinovid 10x40. A limited edition reissue of just 100 units, the hand-polished binoculars come with a special bag and strap and are priced at £2,350 (€2,750).
Leica is also celebrating the centenary with a new monograph, 100 Leica Stories, a visual commemoration of the Leica 1’s place in both photographic and social history. The 320-page hardback monograph is priced at £50 (€70) and is available in both German and English. Finally, there’ll be a number of exhibitions at the Ernst Leitz Museum and Leica Gallery in Wetzlar, including a retrospective of the work of Joel Meyerowitz.
For more information visit Leica-Camera.com, @Leica_Camera
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
