Leica Q3 full-frame digital camera brings new speed and sophistication
The new Leica Q3 camera boasts features that pitch it at both photographers and filmmakers
This is the new Leica Q3, the next generation of the iconic optic specialist’s compact full-frame digital camera. The Leica Q family first debuted in 2015 and quickly found favour with both professional and casual photographers as a camera that delivers fast, reliable results thanks to its fixed-focal-length Summilux lens, compact form factor and intuitive controls.
The new Leica Q3 adds the company’s latest BSI-CMOS sensor, as found in its M-series cameras, along with a new macro mode and other features for both photographers and filmmakers. The new sensor offers three resolutions, 60, 36, or 18 MP, with the capability to process jpgs in-camera as well as raw image files. The Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH lens incorporates a digital zoom – giving you the chance to use focal lengths of 28, 35, 50, 75mm, and 90mm without degrading image quality. There’s also new dynamic range and perspective control modes.
Autofocus has been sped up significantly, and the big news for filmmakers is the addition of a tiltable 3in touchscreen on the rear, transforming the way one interacts with the camera. This is paired with the hi-res OLED viewfinder, which delivers a crisp preview straight to your eyeball.
Capable of shooting 8k film in industry standard codecs, the Q3 can also be hooked up to external sound-recording devices via HDMI (and soon USB-C), further bolstering its on-set credentials. Bluetooth and Wi-fi connectivity hook you up to the cloud of Leica’s in-house FOTOS iOS app, which now accepts video import as well.
Further convenience is added via a new handgrip accessory that brings wireless charging to the Q3, via a Qi-compatible Leica Charging Pad that can also be used to charge up your phone. Leica has also branched out into accessories; as well as the leather half case (available in three colours), there are optional lens caps, lens hoods, thumb rests, soft release buttons and flash shoe covers, also available in three colours.
Leica continues to build its cameras in Wetzlar, Germany, and the quality and feel of the Q3 continues the tradition of tactile solidity and perfect balance that defines all the company’s products. In recent years the company has pushed its consumer division into new lines, including the Cine 1 laser TV projector and even timepieces, with the new L1 and L2 watches. There have also been high-profile partnerships, such as the recent Q2 Disney Edition. The Q3 demonstrates that quality cameras are here to stay.
Leica Q3, £5,300, leica-camera.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Interactive exhibition at Procuratie Vecchie in Venice encourages coexistence and collaboration
Generali Group opens interactive exhibition ‘A World of Potential’ in the restored Procuratie Vecchie in Venice
By Ifeoluwa Adedeji • Published
-
Candela C-8 Polestar Edition hydrofoil boat lifts Swedish luxury design
Developed with car brand Polestar, the latest Candela C-8 electric hydrofoil boat blends high performance and high style with zero emissions
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Plaster master: Elizabeth Garouste creates a new free-flowing collection for Ralph Pucci
Ralph Pucci presents a new body of work by veteran designer Elizabeth Garouste, featuring mirrors and sconces made of plaster in Ralph Pucci's Manhattan sculpture studio
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
High-fidelity meets high design in eight new speaker systems
From room-filling sub-woofers to elaborate sculptural objects, speaker systems have never been so diverse. We round up eight key players in the modern audio space
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Sonos sets its sights on new sonic horizons with the Era 100 and Era 300 smart speakers
The new Sonos Era speakers expand the company’s family of high-end streaming devices, as well as introducing Dolby Atmos and decreasing its carbon footprint
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Flip phones make a comeback, from old-school revivals to sleek folding screens
As Mobile World Congress 2023 gives the tech industry its annual shake-up, we’ve rounded up the current crop of flip phones for minimally-minded users
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Seven new laptops offer power and portability to lust after
A clutch of cutting-edge new laptops was highlighted at CES 2023, bringing new form factors and technologies
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
CES 2023: nine new devices to desire
Some of the best concepts and launches of CES 2023, from a folding e-scooter to customisable Playstation5 controls and a cute patrolling petbot
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
New Kindle Scribe crowns 15 years of evolution of Amazon’s e-reader
We review the latest and most sophisticated Kindle ever made, the Amazon Kindle Scribe, and look back over the device’s 15-year evolution and how it squares up to rivals like the reMarkable 2
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
We Are Rewind takes tape into the 21st century
We Are Rewind’s self-consciously retro Cassette Player is designed to tap into our ongoing obsession for analogue formats. Just the thing for your mixtape 2022?
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Ten years of Microsoft Surface: the company’s design team on what comes next
The Microsoft Surface series is a well-established line of premium mobile devices. How are its designers continuing to innovate?
By Jonathan Bell • Published