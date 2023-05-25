Leica Q3 full-frame digital camera brings new speed and sophistication

This is the new Leica Q3, the next generation of the iconic optic specialist’s compact full-frame digital camera. The Leica Q family first debuted in 2015 and quickly found favour with both professional and casual photographers as a camera that delivers fast, reliable results thanks to its fixed-focal-length Summilux lens, compact form factor and intuitive controls.

(Image credit: Leica)

The new Leica Q3 adds the company’s latest BSI-CMOS sensor, as found in its M-series cameras, along with a new macro mode and other features for both photographers and filmmakers. The new sensor offers three resolutions, 60, 36, or 18 MP, with the capability to process jpgs in-camera as well as raw image files. The Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH lens incorporates a digital zoom – giving you the chance to use focal lengths of 28, 35, 50, 75mm, and 90mm without degrading image quality. There’s also new dynamic range and perspective control modes.

(Image credit: Leica)

Autofocus has been sped up significantly, and the big news for filmmakers is the addition of a tiltable 3in touchscreen on the rear, transforming the way one interacts with the camera. This is paired with the hi-res OLED viewfinder, which delivers a crisp preview straight to your eyeball.

(Image credit: Leica)

Capable of shooting 8k film in industry standard codecs, the Q3 can also be hooked up to external sound-recording devices via HDMI (and soon USB-C), further bolstering its on-set credentials. Bluetooth and Wi-fi connectivity hook you up to the cloud of Leica’s in-house FOTOS iOS app, which now accepts video import as well.

(Image credit: Leica)

Further convenience is added via a new handgrip accessory that brings wireless charging to the Q3, via a Qi-compatible Leica Charging Pad that can also be used to charge up your phone. Leica has also branched out into accessories; as well as the leather half case (available in three colours), there are optional lens caps, lens hoods, thumb rests, soft release buttons and flash shoe covers, also available in three colours.

(Image credit: Leica)

Leica continues to build its cameras in Wetzlar, Germany, and the quality and feel of the Q3 continues the tradition of tactile solidity and perfect balance that defines all the company’s products. In recent years the company has pushed its consumer division into new lines, including the Cine 1 laser TV projector and even timepieces, with the new L1 and L2 watches. There have also been high-profile partnerships, such as the recent Q2 Disney Edition. The Q3 demonstrates that quality cameras are here to stay.

(Image credit: Leica)

Leica Q3, £5,300, leica-camera.com