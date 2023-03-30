New Disney edition of Leica Q2 marks the two companys’ century of collaboration
A limited-edition Leica Q2 is marked with the mouse, celebrating Disney’s origins as an original customer of the optical specialist
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
This new alliance between Leica and Disney isn’t as leftfield as it first appears. Walt Disney’s first features were developed in the 1920s and 1930s using Leica cameras and projectors as part of the painstaking animation process. 2023 is Disney’s centenary year, and the two companies have unveiled this collaboration to mark the occasion: the Leica Q2 | Disney ‘100 Years of Wonder’.
Leica Q2 | Disney ‘100 Years of Wonder’
The term ‘Leica Reel’ came out of this early era of filmmaking, referring to the process of making an animated storyboard aligned with key parts of the soundtrack, used to develop and showcase the progress of a film.
This special Q2 is decorated with a design based on a 1937 model sheet by animator Don Towsley, who worked on Dumbo, Fantasia, and Pinocchio, amongst many other films. There’s also a Mickey Mouse on the top plate and an etched Disney logo on the rear.
Pitched at collectors who are mad about the mouse and also appreciate the sheer quality of Leica’s cameras, this new edition of the Leica Q2 is limited to just 500 examples.
Leica Q2 | Disney ‘100 Years of Wonder’, £5,400, available from leica-camera.com (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Buccellati revisits fruitful Venini collaboration for Milan Design Week 2023
Milan Design Week 2023: ‘Buccellati Rosso Maraviglia’ features a red-domed ‘modern pantheon’ and a botanical installation
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Spring beauty trends: the best products for bright and beguiling looks
Celebrate the season with our edit of the best spring beauty buys
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Roger Ballen’s Inside Out Centre for the Arts opens in Johannesburg
The Inside Out Centre for the Arts, founded by artist Roger Ballen, is Johannesburg’s newest hub for art related to the African continent
By Daniel Scheffler • Published