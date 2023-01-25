Compact Leica Cine 1 laser TV projector brings the brand into a new realm

Leica’s first-ever laser TV projector arrives soon to revitalise your home cinema experience. The German manufacturer has partnered with the Chinese electronics giant Hisense to create the Leica Cine 1 laser TV, a unit that incorporates triple RGB laser technology alongside a high-quality Leica Summicron lens.

Leica Cine 1 laser TV

(Image credit: Leica)

The result is a 4K-quality projector that’s capable of rendering 80, 100 or 120in displays (depending on the size of your wall). The compact unit contains an integrated TV tuner, allowing access to smart TV and streaming services, while full connectivity allows consoles and additional players to be hooked up to the system.

(Image credit: Leica)

There’s also an integrated Dolby Atmos audio system that can be boosted with additional speakers for the full surround-sound experience. Leica expects the device’s laser projection system to have a service life of over 25,000 hours; the company points out that the projector-driven approach consumes far less energy than an equivalent-sized OLED television, while also taking up much less space.

(Image credit: Leica)

As a short-throw system, the Leica Cine 1 can be placed alongside the wall you use for projection, meaning you don’t have to worry about breaking the line of sight or about special mountings. The unit itself is finished with Leica’s typical aesthetic aplomb, combining materials like aluminium with an automatic sliding dust cover to protect the lens when not in use.

Quality visuals need quality components, and the Summicron lens at the heart of the system is manufactured to the exacting standards that Leica has pioneered in its one-and-a-half centuries of production.

Leica Cine 1 laser TV, from £3,680, Leica-Camera.com (opens in new tab)