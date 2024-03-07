New Leica SL3 meets the desires and demands of photographers and filmmakers

The new Leica SL3 is a mirrorless full-frame system camera, which features significant upgrades from its predecessor, the SL2. The German optic specialist introduced its SL-System in 2015, with a hybrid approach to camera design intended to satisfy the needs of conventional photographers and videographers.

The Leica SL3 continues this tradition of versatility, swathed in Leica’s ever-impressive build quality and design simplicity. The new camera has a rugged metal body yet is still lighter and more compact than its predecessor while – naturally – being substantially faster and more capable.

The Leica SL3 is built around a BSI CMOS full-frame sensor that outputs DNG raw files of JPEGs at up to 60MP. Video can be shot at up to 8K resolution in a variety of different formats, with a time code function for syncing to professional audio-visual gear.

A generous ISO range extends up to an extremely light-sensitive rating of 100,000, while a clutch of autofocus technologies and in-body stabilisation assist those who don’t want to shoot in manual mode. The camera is also compatible with Leica’s expansive family of L-Mount lenses (as well as those by external partners). All this is served by an ultra-high-res digital viewfinder, that can display 5.76 million pixels at up to 120 frames per second, with a tilting touch screen on the rear.

A new user interface matches the minimal brilliance of the SL3’s case, fully customisable for a perfect workflow, with seamless integration with Leica’s FOTOS app. Connectivity is also top notch, and includes an HDMI output for monitoring on a big screen.

Leica gear will always have its detractors who claim that the famed red dot commands an unnecessary freedom in an era of widely available excellence. As any photographer will tell you, the best camera is the one you happen to have to hand. Pick an SL3, and you’ll have no excuses not to excel.

Leica SL3, £5,920, leica-camera.com, @leica_camera