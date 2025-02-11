Leica and Burton Snowboards create a new edition of the Sofort 2 compact instant camera
The Leica Sofort 2 Burton Edition adds a wintery sheen to the brand’s lesser-known sideline in instant cameras
When Leica introduce the Sofort 2 in 2023, many photography aficionados steered well clear; there are plenty of contemporary instant cameras out there these days, from the likes of Fuji, the revitalised Polaroid and other smaller start-ups. What could the purveyors of some of the world’s finest lenses offer at this price point?
As with all cameras, the very best model is the camera you have with you at that moment, and while the Sofort 2 continued the Leica tradition of stylish industrial design (and elevated pricing), it was unashamedly a camera created to capture a point in time, not a carefully considered portrait or elaborate set-up.
It’s appropriate, then, that this new special edition of the camera should be pitched at a sport that occupies light-filled environments, spectacular scenery, and dynamic movement. The Burton Edition is named for Jake Burton Carpenter, the founder of Burton Snowboards. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Burlington, Vermont, the B-Corp rated firm was at the cutting edge of the sport and helped usher in its global uptake at resorts around the world.
Carpenter, who died in 2019 was a longstanding admirer of the Leica brand, using his camera to capture the sport, assemble the company’s mood boards and chronicle the growth of Burton over the decades. This new Burton Edition features a striking ‘Jake Blue’ pattern, with hints of snow camouflage coloration, as well as the Burton mountain logo on the top cover.
There’s also a Burton camera bag which can stow the special instant film along with the camera and strap. The Sofort 2 takes about 90 seconds to print and develop an instant print, but the camera also has onboard storage for up to 45 images and an SD card slot for another 850. The sensor isn’t huge – just 4.9MP – but the point of this point and shoot is to capture rough and ready pictures that evoke a sense of time and place.
The camera also has integration to the Leica FOTOS App, enabling users to print images that have been captured on other Leica cameras or even their smartphone, adding another layer of functionality to the instant camera format.
Shooting modes include selfie, landscape, and macro, and there are also different film effects that can be used to add filters and tone to your images. Regardless of whether you’re on the slopes or in the suburbs, this is a stylish package that truly stands out.
Leica Sofort 2 Burton Edition, £530.00 / €595.00, Leica-Camera.com, @Leica_Camera, Burton.com, @BurtonSnowboards
