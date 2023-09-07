New Polaroid I-2 sees the revitalised brand continue to innovate

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The new Polaroid I-2 harks back to the original camera’s essential role in the creative industries. Billed as the company’s first analogue instant camera with built-in manual controls, it’s designed for swift gratification and maximum flexibility.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

Under chairman Oskar Smolokowski, Polaroid was transformed from a technological has-been to a playful tool. Smolokowski, who parlayed what began as the Impossible Project, a movement to source and manufacture film for the cult cameras that began life in 1937 but were discontinued in 2008, tapped into the emerging analogue consciousness.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

Along the way, we had the compact Polaroid Go, the Polaroid Now+, Polaroid Lab and the original 2016 Polaroid I-1 that re-booted the company and gave it control of the famous name.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

The new Polaroid I-2 goes one step further, with built-in manual controls for the first time, paired with a new, far sharper lens, a wide aperture and with a thread mount compatible with 49mm filters. ‘To develop the I-2, we expanded our engineering team and spent more than four years designing and finessing every element,’ Smolokowski says. ‘It is the most capable camera we've ever made and a true milestone in our journey.’

(Image credit: Polaroid)

There’s also autofocus, a large viewfinder with an external OLED display, and styling that is unmistakeably Polaroid, but far better finished, with a solidity missing from the mass-produced grey plastic Polaroids of the 1970s and 1980s. There’s even Bluetooth connectivity, a shoulder holster and a premium case. The company hopes that the flexibility and digital connectivity of the I-2 will lure in a new generation of instant photographers, putting this classic camera at the heart of creativity once again.

Polaroid I-2, £599.99, Polaroid.com