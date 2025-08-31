Eversolo’s all-in-one streaming amp takes care of CDs as well as almost every online service

The low-key CD revival might not have translated into the current cult status of vinyl or even cassettes, but happily there are still manufacturers out there providing the hardware to keep this enduring format alive as well as artists providing the physical goods.

Eversolo Play CD Edition (Image credit: Eversolo)

We’ve already covered products like FiiO’s portable CD player and standalone systems from Ruark and Revo, amongst others, but now there’s another new device to add to the list. Enter the Eversolo Play, a new CD player/ripper from China launched last month at the High End audio show in Munich.

The Play has an integrated amplifier (Image credit: Eversolo)

There are two versions of the Play, a Standard edition streaming box and the CD edition, which adds a side-loading tray into the mix. On board there’s a 60W amplifier and a DAC (digital audio converter), as well as full support for internet radio and online streaming services, including Tidal, Amazon Music, and Deezer, as well as the ability to play music from local network storage. You can also direct the Play to pick up music from cloud storage services like Dropbox. A high-speed USB port also allows the Eversolo to tap into an external hard disc.

The 5.5" touch screen provides information and access to the Play's many sonic services (Image credit: Eversolo)

So far, so good. What sets the CD edition apart is the ability to not only play individual discs but also rip them to the internal storage, expandable up to 32G. All this is controllable via a 5.5” touchscreen and a dedicated app. The former can be switched out to display VU meters and dynamic graphic equalisers. As well as standard speaker connectors and a dedicated sub-woofer connection, the whole ensemble can also be hooked up to a regular hi-fi set up thanks to a comprehensive set of inputs and outputs.

The Play is designed to connect to equipment old and new (Image credit: Eversolo)

The CD edition of the Eversolo Play is truly a Swiss Army knife of audio streaming, capable of integrating analogue cassette decks and record players along with CD compatibility. For those with an eclectic music collection that embraces both physical and digital formats, the Play comes close to being the perfect future-proof solution.

Eversolo Play CD Edition (Image credit: Eversolo)

Eversolo Audio Play CD edition, £736, Amazon.co.uk, Eversolo.com, @EversoloAudio