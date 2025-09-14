David Lynch, the visionary American filmmaker behind Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Dr, passed away this January, yet his creative universe endures in objects, spaces and ideas.

Among the most striking of these relics is his larger-than-life, meticulously designed Hollywood Hills home; a cinematic setting in its own right. Perched on a sweeping 2.3-acre hillside, David Lynch’s private compound, which is now listed for $15 million by Marc Silver of The Agency, unfolds like one of his own intricately plotted storylines. A showcase of Mid-Century modern architecture, the estate was conceived with the same care and cinematic precision that defined his work.

Inside David Lynch's Los Angeles estate

The property, set across five contiguous parcels, reads like a storyboard in relief: three main residences and several ancillary structures stepping down the hillside, each capturing a different note in Lynch’s creative oeuvre.

The story behind this compound started in 1987, when he acquired the pink-hued Beverly Johnson House designed in the early 1960s by Lloyd Wright, son of Frank Lloyd Wright. The home, in fact, was recognised by Historic Places LA as an exemplary work of Mid-Century Modern residential design. Then in 1991, he commissioned Eric Lloyd Wright (Lloyd Wright’s son) to add a pool and pool house, extending the Wright imprint on his property with a new generation.

Across the years, Lynch kept expanding the plotline: in 1989, he purchased an adjoining two-bedroom Brutalist house; in 1995, a studio building; and later, more pieces of land, ultimately shaping a seven-structure sanctuary with 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread over roughly 11,000 square feet. The result was a creative campus perched above the city.

At the heart of the compound lies the architectural crescendo – the approximately 2,000 square feet home where light pours through generous windows and skylights to rake across organic textures and bold geometries. The facade’s cement chevrons catch the sun; inside, simple metalwork and natural woods are drenched in material honesty that often surfaced in Lynch’s films.

Two neighbouring addresses deepen the lore: 7029 Senalda served as the home of Asymmetrical Productions, while 7035 Senalda attained near-mythic status as both the Madison residence in the movie Lost Highway and Lynch’s own studio, complete with a library, screening room and editing suite – spaces where he refined major works, including Mulholland Drive.

Beyond the exemplary structures, Lynch left a personal handprint, collaborating on additional buildings: a sculptural two-storey guest house and a one-bedroom retreat finished in his favoured smooth grey plaster. Outdoors the terraces, courtyards and planted walkways offer a counterpoint to the intensity of production and everyday life.

As a listing note from The Agency suggests, this is a 'creative sanctuary and architectural landmark,' with provenance unlike any other in Los Angeles. For admirers of Lynch, it reads as both home and archive: a lived-in factory of ideas, meticulously composed and, at last, ready for its next act.

