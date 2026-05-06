The world of e-ink digital notebooks has a new contender, courtesy of sector leader reMarkable. This is the company’s new entry-level paper tablet, the reMarkable Paper Pure. Designed to sit below the flagship Paper Pro and pocketable Paper Pro Move, the Paper Pure eschews colour e-ink in favour of an ultra-focused writing and sketching experience – back to basics, as it were.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: reMarkable) (Image credit: reMarkable)

The straightforward simplicity of the new Paper Pure has allowed reMarkable to maximise battery life and device longevity, with recycled materials used throughout as well as construction that is designed from the outset to be easily repaired.

reMarkable Paper Pure £359 SHOP NOW

It comes with an optional Folio case, available in Ocean Blue, Mist Green, and Desert Pink, along with the reMarkable Marker (the same models, Marker and Marker Plus, that work with Paper Pro and Paper Pro Move).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: reMarkable) (Image credit: reMarkable)

‘With reMarkable Paper Pure, we challenged ourselves to make the signature reMarkable writing experience more accessible to even more people,’ says the company’s chief product officer Mats Herding Solberg. ‘It completes our transition from reMarkable 2 to a family of third-generation paper tablets.’ The 10.3-inch screen features a Canvas display that offers a tactile paper-like writing surface (in our experience, the company’s black and white screens still offer a slight edge over the backlit colour e-ink displays).

In creating the Paper Pure, reMarkable has not only striven to make the screen as white as possible but also upped the response speed of flipping between pages, zooming and committing marks to the surface. Lightweight (360g) and ultra-thin (6mm), the Paper Pure can be used (relatively sparingly) every day for three weeks between charges, not something that the average iPad or Android tablet can ever match.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: reMarkable) (Image credit: reMarkable) (Image credit: reMarkable)

Recycled material content now makes up 38 per cent of the tablet by weight, with materials like lithium, cobalt, magnesium and plastic all drawn from recycled sources. Most importantly, the tablet itself is put together with screws and snap fixings, not the solvents and glues that shape so many ultra-compact pieces of modern technology. This not only allows for easier access to repair and replace components but makes end-of-life disassembly easier and more efficient.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: reMarkable) (Image credit: reMarkable) (Image credit: reMarkable) (Image credit: reMarkable)

Long-term reMarkable users will know the company’s Connect subscription service like the back of their hand. A cross-platform, cloud-based file system, Connect makes it easy to manage files and import PDFs, as well as use a variety of document templates. The device can also be synced with Google Calendar or Microsoft Outlook, as well as import from major cloud services and export notes straight to Slack.

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If that wasn’t enough, the eco-system provides an excellent handwriting-into-text service, along with AI-driven summaries. The Paper Pure replaces the reMarkable 2, the device that ushered in a new era for the Oslo-based tech firm and cemented its reputation as a supplier of expertly integrated e-ink hardware and the associated software.

reMarkable Paper Pure, available bundled with Marker for £359, or with Marker Plus and Sleeve Folio for £399, reMarkable.com, @reMarkable