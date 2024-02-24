Pioneering tablet maker reMarkable’s Oslo headquarters is a space for ‘better thinking’
reMarkable’s Oslo head office, featuring areas to retreat, ruminate and collaborate, is a true workspace of the future
Since 2017, Norwegian manufacturer reMarkable has made modest but impressive inroads into practical, sustainable technology. The company’s reMarkable 2 tablet is one of our firm favourites, an e-ink device that really does remove distractions and streamline your writing style.
reMarkable’s headquarters: a space for focus and collaboration
When it came to shaping the firm’s new office in Oslo’s Majorstuen neighbourhood, it was important to convey a sense of calming, analogue warmth. ‘We drew inspiration from what we know best: starting with a blank sheet of paper,’ says Magnus Haug Wanberg, founder and executive chairman of reMarkable. ‘We wanted to create a unique space for collaborative and individual focus – where better thinking always takes centre stage.’
Created with Oslo-based Grape Architects, the new workspace is an interior refurb across eight floors of an existing office building, totalling over 19,000 sq m. That means plenty of space for break-out areas, special ‘focus zones’ and even an area inspired by a Japanese Zen garden.
The principal space is dubbed the ‘campus library’, a multipurpose communal area with room for up to 550 people set beneath 7m ceilings, art installations, reading nooks, and lamplit desks. A spiral staircase leads up to a gallery, all set beneath a vaulted ceiling.
Certain design elements recur, such as the rounded arches that lead from one area into another, enhancing a sense of discovery, mystery and privacy. In total, the new offices have space for up to 1,000 employees, with dedicated breakout rooms on each floor as well as workshop and conference facilities.
On the eighth floor, there’s a 215 sq m communal roof garden, all part of an approach that aims to find a sweet spot for every employee. ‘Some people gravitate toward open spaces, while others prefer more private settings,’ says reMarkable’s CEO, Phil Hess. ‘We’re committed to inclusivity and strive to ensure that our campus caters to the needs of all our employees.’
This extends to a weekly ‘Zen’ session, a completely meeting-free morning, with a dedicated ‘Zen Garden’ space, a place where conventional monitors are banished (but not, of course, reMarkable’s own paper-like tablets) and the carpet patterns evoke raked sand.
Scattered throughout the building are a series of ‘Rooms to Think’, evoking spaces such as a train compartment, a beach, a cabin, and even outer space. ‘Just as we offer products free from distractions to enable true focus, our headquarters is designed to do the same,’ says Hess.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Hamilton’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ watches nod to its futuristic device for the film
Hamilton’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ collaboration, on a futuristic wrist device for the film, inspires these new watches
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Goldmund Pulp + Hub wireless speaker package is for fetishists of high fidelity
With Pulp + Hub, Goldmund Sound Systems offers high-resolution wireless sound and impressively sculptural speakers, shaped by designer Cécile Barani
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Design Miami announce Los Angeles edition
Design Miami Los Angeles will be the fair’s West Coast debut, taking place 16 – 20 May 2024 at the Holmby Hills Estate
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
This Norway cabin was designed as a minimalist, coastal escape
This Norway cabin by Erling Berg is made of local timber that frames its scenic Risør views through large openings and outdoor areas, creating a cool summer escape
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This Oslo house is a suburban cabin in the woods
An Oslo house designed like a retreat, Villa Nikkesmelle by Gartnerfuglen, offers the perfect balance between urban and rural
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Restored former US embassy in Oslo brings Eero Saarinen’s vision into the 21st century
The former US embassy in Oslo by Finnish American modernist Eero Saarinen has been restored to its 20th-century glory and transformed for contemporary mixed use
By Giovanna Dunmall Published
-
Tommie Wilhelmsen’s cabin on Norway’s wild coast frames the experience of the landscape
Tommie Wilhelmsen has completed a new cabin close to the city of Stavanger, a retreat in the heart of a historic coastal landscape
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Aurora 2.0 is the perfect woodland retreat to take in the Northern Lights
Aurora 2.0 by architect Snorre Stinessen in Norway is an architectural retreat with a spectacular view of nature and the Northern Lights
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This modest cabin is the perfect way to experience Norwegian nature
A modest cabin by KIMA arkitektur in Norway makes the most of its dramatic, natural landscape through simplicity
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
EFEKT’s elevated walkway is a kilometre-long structure above a Norwegian wood
This new elevated walkway in Fyresdal lifts visitors above the forests and lakes of the Hamaren Activity Park, culminating in a spectacular view
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Saltviga House is an architectural celebration of leftovers
Saltviga House by Kolman Boye Architects ingeniously uses offcuts from Dinesen planks to create a timber retreat on the south coast of Norway
By Ellie Stathaki Published