The Mini Mojito Mk2 mixes up the beach car category with a fizzing take on the classic Mini

Beach cars are back in fashion and it’s not hard to see why. The stripped-back aesthetic of seaside-centric automobiles is the perfect intersection of nautical style and custom design. Castagna Milano’s custom Topolino Spiaggina, Fiat’s own Topolino Vilebrequin (recently updated for 2026), the closely related Citroën Ami Buggy, the revived electric Moke, the restomodded Fiat 500 Jolly Spiaggina Icon-e or even the Renault 4 JP4x4 Concept are all vying for the attention of smart seaside sets around the world.

Crayford Mini Mojito Mk2 (Image credit: Crayford Automobiles)

Now there’s another addition to the pile. This is the Crayford Mini Mojito Mk2, a hand-built beach car available as both ICE and EV variants. The Mojito is a restomod, starting with a base spirit of genuine British Leyland Mini, seasoned with a variety of options and potentially endless customisation. In the UK, that originality has the added bonus of not requiring an MOT or road tax, as well as access to specialist classic car insurance.

Crayford Mini Mojito Mk2 (Image credit: Crayford Automobiles)

The original Mini bodyshell is opened up by the removal of the doors and the addition of a sliding sunroof. Marine-grade weatherproof upholstery is added, along with sustainable teak flooring and a choice of four body colours – White Sand, Beach Yellow, or Surf Blue. We spoke to Kent Thirley, executive director of Crayford Automobiles – a company that has been modifying Minis since 1963 – about the design and spirit of the new Mk2.

Crayford Mini Mojito Mk2 (Image credit: Crayford Automobiles)

Wallpaper*: What are the mechanical upgrades to the car made as part of the conversion?

Kent Thirley: There are no mechanical upgrades apart from retuning the Mini’s engine for low-end torque instead of top-end performance and installing Mini Cooper-spec disc brakes to ensure safe stopping capability in modern traffic conditions and an enhanced driving experience.

But, as the Mojito Mk2 is a hand-built car, clients have the option to either order a base car with upgrades already on it, or have upgrades retrofitted at the Crayford Automobiles factory.

Mini Mojito Mk2 sunroof (Image credit: Crayford Automobiles)

W*: Is there any particular era or version of the original Mini that suits the conversion best?

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

KT: No. It depends entirely on the customer preference or what base cars we have in stock for immediate delivery at a specific time.

Mini Mojito Mk2 (Image credit: Crayford Automobiles)

W*: Talk us through the various options available to buyers who want a really bespoke product

KT: There is no specific options list. As a low-volume custom coachbuilt car that’s delivered directly to the customer by the factory, virtually anything can be done – as long as the quality and safety of the base car are not compromised.

Mini Mojito Mk2 (Image credit: Crayford Automobiles)

W*: Who do you think are the key buyers and target audience for this car?

KT: We expect our latest Mini Mojito to appeal to various buyers. This could include yacht owners, hotel groups, estate owners, or car collectors. However, as we are aiming to keep the entry price very attainable, this will likely open the possibility of ownership to many more people that want to own and drive something completely unique.

Mini Mojito Mk2 (Image credit: Crayford Automobiles)

W*: Given the precedents from Fiat and Renault, were there any beach style Mini conversions back in the day?

KT: Not that we are aware of, other than a few ‘experimental’ cars made by Morris. But these prototypes were never sold to the public.

Mini Mojito Mk2 (Image credit: Crayford Automobiles)

W*: What's the deal with Crayford these days? What else does the company do and is it still connected to the convertible specialists?

KT: The Mojito is the only Mini conversion currently being delivered by Crayford Automobiles. But there are other head-turning designs being worked on and we carry out ‘official’ restorations of original Crayford models – something that is helping to keep the proud Crayford name alive.

Mini Mojito Mk2 (Image credit: Crayford Automobiles)

Crayford Mini Mojito Mk2, from £29,950, CrayfordAutomobiles.com, @CrayfordAutomobiles