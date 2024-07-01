Get beach-ready with this delightful take on the new Fiat Topolino

The venerable Italian coachbuilder Castagna Milano has turned its attention to Fiat’s tiny new Topolino, the cute-as-a-button derivative of the Citroën Ami electric quadricycle. Although both originals have character in spades, Castagna Milano has ramped up the detailing, inspired by the original Fiat 500 Jolly from the 1950s, to create a bespoke electric runaround designed for silent seaside travel.

Fiat Topolino Spiaggina by Castagna Milano

Fiat Topolino Spiaggina by Castagna Milano (Image credit: Castagna Milano)

The Jolly was an original Fiat 500 transformed into an ultra-light beach car at the behest of Fiat’s CEO, Gianni Agnelli – something that was an aesthetic match for the family yacht, the 82ft Agneta. (The Fiat 500 Jolly Spiaggina Icon-e saw it reimagined in 2019.)

Castagna Milano have extended the Topolino for extra storage space (Image credit: Castagna Milano)

Built by Ghia, the Jolly had a striped canvas roof and wicker seats. It became a cult vehicle, with around 400 built, as well as rivals in the form of the toylike Vignale Gamine and the Bonacina Spiaggina, with its woven rattan seats made by the legendary furniture company.

An earlier Castagna Milano project saw the Riva-inspired transformation of the new Fiat 500 (Image credit: Castagna Milano)

Castagna Milano’s Spiaggina blends the Bonacina aesthetic with a nautical look inspired by Riva yachts and other upscale Mediterranean pleasure craft, with teak and chrome detailing, a striped canvas roof and seat inserts that mimic the wicker feel of the original. The company also offers an extended version, adding 30cm of length to turn the strict two-seater into something a tiny bit more practical, with an extended rear deck and storage compartments.

Castagna Milano's take on the Mini (Image credit: Castagna Milano)

The Milanese firm has carried out similar conversions to modern Fiat 500s and even Minis in recent years, but the transformation of the Topolino is their tiniest creation to date.

Fiat 500 Spiaggina by Garage Italia Customs

Fiat 500 Spiaggina by Garage Italia Customs (Image credit: Garage Italia Customs)

If that’s not quite to your taste, there’s another way of getting an electrified dose of retro Riviera style. Garage Italia Customs, the esoteric workshop founder by Fiat heir Lapo Elkann in 2017, will produce a customised original 500 with a full electrification package.

(Image credit: Garage Italia Customs)

The Fiat 500 Spiaggina by Garage Italia Customs is a beautifully crafted piece of kit, using modern upgrades (the powertrain, a digital recreation of the 500’s minimalist instrument panel) and newly installed components to make create a zippy four-seater.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fiat 500 Spiaggina by Garage Italia Customs (Image credit: Garage Italia Customs)

Customisation options are focused on the colour and trim, with the Bonacina-built rattan seats that can be left raw or specially painted, and the furniture maker can even make a rattan picnic box to fasten to the rear of the car.

Fiat 500 Spiaggina by Garage Italia Customs (Image credit: Garage Italia Customs)

Fiat Topolino Spiaggina, from 25,000 euros, Carrozzeria Castagna, CarrozzeriaCastagna.it

Fiat 500 Spiaggina by Garage Italia Customs, from 72,000 euros, Garage-Italia.com, @GarageItalia