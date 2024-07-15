Giorgio Armani takes Fiat’s 500e to another level of urban chic
Compact and chic, the high-spec Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani celebrates the company’s 125th year and the designer’s 90th birthday
Fiat is 125 years old. Founded in July 1899, the company recently held a series of celebrations for itself at the iconic Lingotto building in Turin, designed by Giacomo Matté-Trucco and completed in 1923. As part of the anniversary events, the company released this special edition of the fantastic Fiat 500e, the all-electric variant of the dainty reboot of the 500 that still makes up the bulk of the company’s sales.
Billed by many (ourselves included) as one of the best city cars on the market, this new edition has been developed in collaboration with none other than Giorgio Armani, one of the icons of Italian fashion. As Armani turns 90, he has delivered the goods with this ultra-chic iteration of the 500e, which presents the second collaboration with the brand (a one-off 500e was revealed back in 2020).
Fiat 500 Giorgio Armani: impeccably tailored
Made in Turin, the new 500e Giorgio Armani is available in two different colour ways, Dark Green and a ceramic ‘Greige’, an Armani-special blend of grey and beige. With tasteful colours in hand, the chic silhouette of the 500e is further enhanced by the special wheel trim, which feature a stylised ‘GA’ logo, a graphical design that stands apart from conventional wheel design.
Inside, the little Fiat has been given a sumptuous interior that belies its scale, with fresh patterning on the seat inserts, along with laser-cut wood on the dashboard. The material approach is intended to evoke the art of tailoring, and everything is finished off with Armani’s own signature on the dashboard. Other kit includes the premium JBL audio system and a glass roof.
Fashion and automotive design pairings come along every so often, from the heady days of Lacoste’s classic collaboration with Peugeot back in the 1980s, to Paul Smith’s work with Mini. The Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani is a welcome addition to the canon.
Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani edition, details at Fiat.com
