Riva Yacht’s Italian shipyard and HQ is refined and expanded courtesy of MMAA

The remodelling and expansion of Riva Yacht’s headquarters and shipyard in La Spezia has just been completed to a design by Studio Manfroni e Associati di La Spezia (MMAA). The historic boatbuilder – which had its origins in the sleek motorboats designs of Carlo Riva – is now part of the Ferretti Group, with a range that runs from the iconic Aquariva series through to bespoke Superyachts in the 50m + category.

Riva HQ and Shipyard, La Spezia, by MMAA (Image credit: MMAA)

A new home for Riva Yacht

The company divides its production between two key sites, the original shipyard in Sarnico, just outside Bergamo on the shores of Lake Iseo. This facility originally opened in 1842 by Carlo Riva’s great grandfather, and was the nexus of wooden-hulled motorboat production from the 1950s onwards.

Riva's original shipyard at Sarnico on Lake Iseo (Image credit: Riva Yacht)

This is Riva Yachts’ other production facility in La Spezia, originally opened in 2004 to cater for the far larger boats built under the Riva name after the Ferretti acquisition in 2000, adding it to a portfolio that includes Mochi Craft, Custom Line, Pershing, Itama, and CRN Yachts.

Riva HQ and Shipyard, La Spezia, by MMAA (Image credit: MMAA)

MMAA have expanded their original design for the site with two new large structures facing the sea, adding a suite of offices and showrooms, as well as a new winter garden overlooking the sea. The two new buildings are connected by a bridge across the docks.

Riva HQ and Shipyard, La Spezia, by MMAA (Image credit: MMAA)

The site itself runs to over 32,000 square metres and required extensive work to re-shape the coast to accommodate the docks and a special lift basin. This stretch of the Ligurian Riveria is home to many shipyards, including Sanlorenzo Yachts and the Italian Sea Group.

(Image credit: MMAA)

All the workspaces have a direct view onto the water, with the two covered docks allowing boats to be serviced throughout the year. One is given over to the final stages of production, fitting out completed hulls, whereas the other is more of a showroom, featuring finished boats for sale. Riva’s signature script, deep blues and aquamarines are prominently deployed.

(Image credit: MMAA)

Mario Manfroni established his studio in 1986. The firm has extensive maritime experience, building marinas as well as shipyards and other industrial projects. Riva Yachts’ most recent launches were the Riva 88’ Folgore and Riva 110’ Dolcevita, the latter a substantial superyacht with five guest cabins, a far cry from the compact Aquaramas of the 1960s.

Riva HQ and Shipyard, La Spezia, by MMAA (Image credit: MMAA)

StudioManfroni.it

Riva-Yacht.com