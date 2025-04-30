Beach chic: the all-new Citroën Ami gets an acid-tinged, open-air Buggy variant

This is the new Citroën Ami Buggy, described by the company as a ‘baroudeur’, or adventurer, that takes the robust electric quadricycle to new levels of quirky functionalism. The original Ami was born out of the Ami One Concept of 2019, a surprisingly faithful production version, albeit even more rudimentary, with two seats, a paltry range and lavish amounts of hard black plastic. We loved it, with a few reservations.

Citroën Ami Buggy (Image credit: Citroën)

Last year the company revealed an updated Ami at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, leaning in to the friendlier, anthropomorphic qualities of the tiny machine. Now it’s gone one step further with the introduction of the Ami Buggy, explicitly pitched at beach lifestyles, hotel runabouts and warm weather rides.

Citroën Ami Buggy, top view (Image credit: Citroën)

The company has sold over 75,000 Amis since its introduction five years ago, helped by many countries having a rather more laissez faire approach to the age you have to be to drive one – in France, it’s just 14. As the model has evolved, so have the accessories and options, along with a burgeoning owner’s cult.

The Buggy replaces doors with metal hoops (Image credit: Citroën Ami)

The Buggy model will surely bolster that, especially in the Palmeira trim, an ‘acid-tinted version’ that adds yellow-tinted trim and accessories, including storage boxes, floor mats and door nets. There’s also a smartphone holder, additional stickers and the addition of the official Ami dashboard mascot, Andy the robot. A tad twee, perhaps.

Citroën Ami (left) and Ami Buggy (right) (Image credit: Citroën Ami)

Citroën Ami Buggy's rollback canvas roof (Image credit: Citroën)

The Ami Buggy’s key feature is the absence of conventional doors and side windows, replaced with a simple guard rail for an invigorating open-air experience and supported with optional zip up door covers. A roll-back canvas roof adds even more airtime.

Although the Ami is somewhat compromised by range and speed – and that hasn’t really changed with the new edition of the car – there’s still plenty of delight to be had in both the design and driving experience.

Citroën Ami Buggy is a dedicated beach machine (Image credit: Citroën)

The key shifts in the new model are the elevated positioning of the twin headlights, as well as a revised rear fascia. The dimensions stay the same (2.41m long and capable of turning in 7.2m) and in addition to the availability of the Buggy derivative there’s also the option of the Cargo kit, which replaces the passenger seat with more space for luggage and/or light goods. Finally, there’s an Ami for All model which is designed for people with reduced mobility.

The new generation Citroën Ami has restyled front and rear and a new graphics pack (Image credit: Citroën)

The headlights on the new Citroën Ami (Image credit: Citroën)

Other fresh elements include more pops of colour around the bodywork, supplied in the form of a red, green or white ‘Colour Pack’. Dubbed Ami Spicy, Ami Minty and Ami Icy, these take the form of a set of stickers that can be applied either at home or by a dealer. Most notably, they include specially designed wheel trims. In contrast, the Ami Buggy relies on retro-looking steel wheels in gold.

Inside the new Citroën Ami (Image credit: Citroën)

Inside the new Citroën Ami (Image credit: Citroën)

The Ami has already inspired a similar vehicle from stablemates Fiat, the Topolino. Could more micro machines be on the way?

Citroën Ami from €7,990,

Citroën Ami Buggy from €9,590

Citroën Ami Buggy Palmeira from €9,990

Citroen.com, @Citroen

The new Citroën Ami continues the original's asymmetric, identical door set-up (Image credit: Citroën)