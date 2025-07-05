The ultimate beach accessory? The Fiat Topolino Vilebrequin is a true meeting of minds
Fiat has teamed up with swimwear specialists Vilebrequin to create a Collector’s Edition of the pint-sized Topolino EV that pays homage to the glamour of Riviera life
First there was the Ami, then came the Topolino. Citroën continues to deploy the beach-car chic of its tiny EV to bolster its fun credentials, but Fiat is not being left behind. Last year saw the launch of the deluxe Fiat Topolino Spiaggina by Castagna, and now there’s a new Topolino partner in town.
The new Fiat Topolino Vilebrequin Collector’s Edition is a marketing dream born on the Riviera, as Fiat comes together with the cult swimwear brand. Vilebrequin, which celebrated its half century in 2021, is no stranger to high profile collaborations. When it comes to re-branding a car, the Topolino (and Ami) offer a scale and scope unlike almost any other.
For the two companies, this dolled up microcar is an example of ‘pure Mediterranean magic’. Available in France and Italy only, the tiny EV gets a bespoke two-tone white and Marine Blue livery, a folding canvas sunroof and splashes of Vilebrequin branding, from the turtle symbol to the logo on the back of the seats. Chrome kickplates on the door sill are paired with teak detailing on the floor.
It’s still a hard-wearing, easy-to-use little machine, without much range or performance to speak of but nevertheless perfect for beach life. There’s even a built-in shower for rinsing sandy feet, as well as a bespoke bag for the rear luggage rack and a Vilebrequin tote to hang on the dash.
‘This encounter between the Fiat Topolino and our iconic sea turtle gave rise to a high-quality, lower-impact, and perfectly whimsical design—the definitive summer toy, and the perfect witness to sun-soaked memories still to come,’ says Roland Herlory, CEO of Vilebrequin.
‘The new Topolino Vilebrequin Collector’s Edition is our most refined, artisanal, and special edition yet. Each single model has been handcrafted and created to embody a lifestyle shaped by the Mediterranean Riviera, from Saint-Tropez to Capri,’ says Fiat’s CEO Olivier François, ‘For over fifty years, Vilebrequin has elevated beach culture into becoming an art form, and this special Topolino reflects that spirit.’
For more information visit Vilebrequin.com and Store.Fiat.fr
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
