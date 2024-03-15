Paris meets St Tropez in Vilebrequin and Ines de la Fressange’s swimwear capsule
Swimwear label Vilebrequin collaborates with French designer Ines de la Fressange on a capsule collection that draws from the banks of the Seine and the beaches of the Côte d’Azur
Founded in 1971 in St Tropez, Vilebrequin is known for swimwear collections that capture the allure of the French Riviera in its 1970s heyday. It’s the same heady period during which, in the French capital, Parisian fashion stalwart Ines de La Fressange was dominating the runway as a teenager (her modelling break came at age 17 in 1974). A decade later, she would be the first model to sign an exclusive modelling contract with Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, alongside walking for houses including Christian Dior, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Yves Saint Laurent and more, before founding her own eponymous label.
Paris meets St Tropez: Vilebrequin x Ines de la Fressange
Now, Vilebrequin and de la Fressage – both symbolic of French style and taste – have united for the first time, collaborating on an exclusive swimwear range that couples effortless Parisian design with Vilbrequin’s vision of a relaxed, riviera lifestyle. Indeed, the collection itself draws inspiration from summertime in Paris – and days spent lounging on the banks of the River Seine – with timeless swimwear cuts and a breezy palette reflecting the colours of the French flag, in navy, red and white, while a mood of Riviera ease runs throughout.
‘The beach is where Vilebrequin was born. And it’s where we belong. Every summer since 1971, it’s been the backdrop to an art of living in the sun,’ Roland Herlory, CEO of the French swimwear label, previously told Wallpaper*.
The collection features 14 pieces for women and seven for men, including swimwear, T-shirts with Vilebrequin’s notable turtle emblem, shirts, tunics, pea jackets, and trousers crafted from lightweight organic cotton and linen. ‘The modernity shared by Vilebrequin and Ines de La Fressange Paris transcends generations, reinventing the elegance of French holidays spent in the city or by the sea,’ says the brand.
Vilebrequin is no stranger to collaboration. Last year, it created a technicolour swimwear collection with Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel, while other recent collaborators have included Off-White, Bape, Deux Femmes Noires, Sylvie Fleury, John M Arleder and more. Elsewhere, collections draw inspiration from colourful art movements, from the Memphis Group to Pop Art.
The Vilebrequin & Ines de La Fressange Paris collection will be available online and in selected stores from April 2024
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
