Vilebrequin’s beach club is a decadent summer getaway on the French Riviera

‘First we made the costumes. Now we’re making the set,’ says Roland Herlory, CEO of French swimwear label Vilebrequin of its latest venture, Vilebrequin La Plage, a permanent ‘beach experience’ and café in Cannes. It marks a return, of sorts, for the brand, which was founded 50km down the coast in St Tropez during its 1970s heyday.

‘The beach is where Vilebrequin was born. And it’s where we belong. Every summer since 1971, it’s been the backdrop to an art of living in the sun. It was only a matter of time before we put the la plage “centre stage”, installing our turtles and parasols on the Côte d’Azur.’

Vilebrequin La Plage, Cannes

(Image credit: Courtesy of Vilebrequin)

Taking over L’Ondine – a private beach long frequented by the city’s A-list clientele and sitting just below the famed La Croisette boulevard – Vilebrequin have drafted French interior designer Vincent Darré to create a ‘beach haven’ in the label’s colourful signature style.

Expect rows of Vilebrequin-branded sun loungers and parasols – complete with colourful beach towels and sea star-shaped head cushions – available to be hired by the hour (you'll be taken to your seat and looked after by a dedicated ‘beach concierge’). Sea-weathered wood panels, hand-painted tiles, and lush greenery are designed to evoke sun-soaked days on the Med. Vilebrequin tote bags and caps can be borrowed on request, while Vilebrequin-themed colouring books are made to keep children amused.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Vilebrequin)

Those seeking refreshment can take a table on the beach club’s terrace or a special indoor cabin – lined with marine-inspired antiques – which hosts a bar and dining area, decorated with colourful upholstery in past Vilebrequin prints. Enjoy cocktails like the ‘Ondine Fizz’ or ‘Beach Bubble’ alongside a menu of food inspired by the beachside locale, from grilled octopus to lobster salad.

‘Like a ray of light, Vilebrequin La Plage shines in the daylight; by night, the stars illuminate the bar and turtles shimmer on tabletops,’ says Darré, who is known for his theatrical, oftentimes surreal designs. ‘Everything is designed to make your vacation feel like a technicolour film where you are the leading actors.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Vilebrequin)

There will also be a series of events during Cannes Film Festival (16-27 May, 2023) and across the rest of summer, spanning dinners, parties and DJ sets.

Vilebrequin La Plage is open now at 64 Boulevard de la Croisette, Cannes Daily from 10am to 2am.

vilebrequinlaplage.com/ondine

vilebrequin.com (opens in new tab)