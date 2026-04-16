Moncler wants you to ‘have a puffy summer’ with these playful inflatables

Typically, Italian outerwear brand Moncler might be most associated with windswept peaks and powdered slopes – after all, it has outfitted mountain climbers and Winter Olympians, and hosted vertiginous runway shows at ski resorts St Moritz, Aspen and Courchevel (the latter was staged amid a flurry of snow at Europe’s highest airport).

But, launching this week, Moncler wants to turn all this on its head with a new campaign titled ‘Have a Puffy Summer’, reimagining its signature quilted puffers as a series of colourful inflatables which will be arriving at Moncler stores around the world (there will also be a special pop-up at 10 Corso Como in Milan next week, coinciding with the arrival of Salone del Mobile 2026, 20-26 April, seeing oversized tentacles emerge from its well-known façade).

The pop-up at 10 Corso Como in Milan (Image credit: Moncler)

These ‘puffy mascots’ span a variety of underwater creatures, from lobsters and seahorses to whales and octopi (joining them is a pink flamingo as the sole land-dweller). Arriving in a variety of bold hues, they recall the brand’s signature outerwear, featuring a ‘pocket’ and signature Moncler badge. They even serve as protagonists of a new campaign, starring the Irish actor Jamie Dornan, alongside a cast of models, and were created by set designer Andy Hillman.

The summer collection itself takes Moncler’s signature ‘puffiness’ and reimagines it in ultra-lightweight iterations, from ‘pillowy, multi-dimensional, light-as-air outerwear’ to layers designed to be added or removed as the weather changes (as such, it seems befitting for summertime hikes and outdoor pursuits – a nod towards Moncler’s adventurous roots). Meanwhile, floral motifs and a bold palette – matching the colours of the mascots – add to the collection’s uplifting mood.

(Image credit: Moncler)

(Image credit: Moncler)

Alongside the pop-up at 10 Corso Como, the inflatables will appear in Seoul (another giant octopus will take over the exterior of a special space in the city’s Seongsu district), while further installations will take place across China, as well as in Tokyo, Miami, Paris and London (the last takes over Moncler’s Bond Street address). ‘Familiar seaside creatures, they embody the seasonal mood: bold, buoyant and beautifully puffy,’ say Moncler.

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