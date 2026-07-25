A watch, a ring, or a fine piece of silver – these are the kind of time-honoured treasures that get passed down through generations. But what are the heirlooms of today? With her elegant collection of linens and homewares, Emilia Wickstead has an answer.

The New Zealand-born fashion designer is known for her exquisitely tailored garments, pieces whose modern silhouettes have become perennial favourites of A-Listers, including the royal family. But with Emilia Wickstead Home – which Wickstead expanded this spring with help from her mother, Angela – she’s turning her couturier’s eye to the table.

‘Beautiful Italian linens and embroideries are something we admire but don't necessarily own ourselves. I wanted to bring this to the marketplace in a design-led way under the name of a fashion house,’ she tells Wallpaper*.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead)

Like her clothing, Wickstead’s home items are crafted from the finest materials using traditional techniques, like silver cutlery crafted in Sheffield, porcelain made by a family-run business in Limoges, and crystal glasses blown by a traditional Murano artisan. ‘If you're going to do it, you need to do it properly,’ laughs Wickstead. ‘This is for long longevity, these are the keepsake pieces.’

Equally timeless is Wickstead’s hosting style. Here is how she does it.

How we Host with Emilia Wickstead

Wallpaper*: Are you a relaxed host and pull it all together at the last minute, or is there careful planning?



Emilia Wickstead: I'm from New Zealand, which has quite a relaxed culture, but then I have the Italian influence of my grandmother, who’s always hosting and having everyone around the table. Although it was relaxed, it was also well thought out and beautifully laid. It was the same linens that came out all the time. We weren't inventing a new tablescape every time; it was just beautiful linens and different sets. I remember those throughout the years, and I want to recreate that storytelling element. There's a bit of nostalgia with that, which I love.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead)

Can you cook?

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EW: My husband is an exceptional cook. I love to cook, but he takes a lot of pleasure in feeding a table of people. Nothing feels stressed or frantic in the kitchen when he's cooking, which makes it very enjoyable. To have a home-cooked meal is very much part of our culture. I remember fondly that my mother would always have fabric napkins at the table and fabric placemats or a tablecloth. Why wait for a special occasion when it can be something as simple as breakfast? Every moment is a special occasion.

W*: What was the first dish you perfected to feed a group of friends or family?

EW: My grandmother taught me how to make Bolognese sauce, and I took that with me to university. I was very popular with that dish when I was living in London in my younger years. The secret to the recipe isn't in the ingredients, but the way in which you cook the meat. It's the timing of how dry the meat is before you put in the next ingredient. I also make a pavlova, which is a New Zealand meringue cake.

'Every moment is a special occasion' Emilia Wickstead

W*: Drinks on arrival – what’s on offer?

EW: I drink a lot of Champagne. That is my go-to drink; I always have a refrigerator stocked with my favourite. My husband will make cocktails, which is very old school. One thing that my husband and I have in common is that we love having people over and allowing people to eat as much as they can, drink as much as they want, and have a merry time.

W*: Go on and tempt us – what’s your go-to menu, from starters to afters, whether homemade or bought in?

EW: I don't really think there is a go-to. I think it's very much comfort food, though. It is about having people over and taking care of people, which is what we ultimately enjoy.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead)

W*: What’s on your dinner party playlist?

EW: I'll have anything from a bit of jazz in the background like Chet Baker, to Paul Simon, Van Morrison or Eric Clapton. I might also throw Elvis or Aretha Franklin into the mix. It feels relaxing and warm. It's often what I have in the background at home, or if I'm working. It's the same playlist throughout my life of doing all the things I enjoy. I get the best out of myself.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead)

W*: Who’s your dream dinner party guest?

EW: I honestly would love Diana Vreeland. She's someone I've always admired. She was crazy about her family, her sons and her husband. I imagine she was family-oriented but also very much a creative. From art to literature, she was so expressive with her point of view and opinions. One of my favourite things about having people around my table is when people are really expressive and have really strong opinions. Conversations are always very funny and open. She would be the perfect addition with her wit and wisdom.

W*: Dish the dirt: what should a host never do?

EW: Ask people to leave early.

W* What would be your secret to a successful evening?

EW: That people don't want to leave. The whole idea is for everyone to have a good time.

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