Despite the foggy morning marine layer at the shore, summer is upon us in Los Angeles, and that means many trips to the beach for fresh seafood and frothy margaritas. Enrique Olvera of local Downtown LA favorite Damian, and award-winning Pujol in Mexico City, has recently unveiled a new concept for Mexican mariscos and agave cocktails in Venice, San Damián. Here's what to expect.

(Image credit: Bryan Rodríguez)

(Image credit: Bryan Rodríguez)

Wallpaper* dines at San Damián, Los Angelesdamian

The Mood: Airy California Cantina

The former ATLA space on Abbott Kinney was taken up a notch by Mexico City-based architecture studio TALLER ADG who collaborated with brand consultant Charlotte Fischli to refresh the dining room and bar. Lush greenery pops against the airy palette of light timber, which includes tables from Artless and chairs by Mexican architect and designer Oscar Hagerman.

The petate ceiling, made from woven palm fronds, adds a touch of tropical whimsy and draws the eye to colourful pieces from Mexican artists Marcela Calderon and Perla Valtierra. Coming soon: the back patio will become a taqueria, which will no doubt also be packed on the weekends.

(Image credit: Bryan Rodríguez)

(Image credit: Bryan Rodríguez)

The Food: Michelin-level Mexican seafood

The pottery and ceramics for plating were all sourced In Mexico City, Oaxaca and Michoacán and make a stunning backdrop for the Mexico-meets-California focused dishes from chef Chuy Cervantes (also of Damian DTLA).

Cervantes is a master of ceviches and tangy poached shrimp aguachile, and you will be tempted to order everything from the raw dishes, along with a smoky mezcal Paloma or Mijenta Blanco margarita. But don’t overlook the crispy tlayuda topped with chorizo de pescado; fish tacos; or a crunchy Weiser Farms potato flauta. Large format plates include pescado asado guacachile amarillo – a whole fish (usually branzino), that is served with tortillas and salsas. And remember to save room for classic churros with a rich chocolate dip. You can walk it all off later on the boardwalk.

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(Image credit: Bryan Rodríguez)

(Image credit: Bryan Rodríguez)